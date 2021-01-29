'Repeal farm laws, put them in a wastebasket': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand that the three farm laws be repealed and extended his support to the farmers protesting in the national capital.
"We all should understand the three farm laws. The first law destroys the mandi system, the second law allows unlimited storage of grains and other material and will make it impossible to negotiate prices and the third one says that if the farmers have grievances they can't go to court," Rahul Gandhi said.
Accusing the government of destroying the livelihoods of the farmers, he said that it is obvious why the farmers are agitating. "The laws are going to give the middle class a shock because the prices of food are going to go up," he said, adding that what is being done to the farmers is absolutely criminal as they are being beaten up, threatened and discredited by the government.
The Congress leader further said that the only way forward was to repeal the laws. "The only solution is to repeal the laws and put them in a wastepaper basket. The government must not think that the farmers are going to go home because they are not. This situation is going to spread. We need a conversation with the farmers and we need a solution," he said.
Responding to a question about the incident that took place on January 26, Rahul Gandhi said we should think about how the farmers were able to reach the Red Fort.
As part of their tractor rally organised in protest against the farm laws, hundreds of farmers reached the ramparts of the Red Fort on Republic Day.
"Was it not the job of the home ministry to ensure that they didn't enter the fort? What was the reason behind allowing them inside the Red Fort? We should ask these questions to the home minister," he said.
The leader also encouraged the farmers to carry on the agitation and assured them of his support. "Do not step back even one inch. Fight for your rights. Do not let these people steal away your future. We are with you," he said.
