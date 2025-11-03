'Reports after reports, no action': Supreme Court hears petitions on Delhi's toxic air

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday that some of the monitoring stations in the national capital are not functioning. This comes as Delhi’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday, recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304 at 1:05 pm. An anti-smog gun sprays fine water droplets to reduce the effects of air pollution, as a slight layer of smog is seen over Raisina Hills, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI )

One of the counsels told the apex court that on the day of Diwali, only nine out of 37 monitoring stations were functioning. “We don't even know when to implement GRAP. That is the severe situation, my lords,” the counsel submitted, urging the top court to direct the authorities to take immediate measures.

ALSO READ | ‘India Gate disappeared’: AAP, Congress take potshot as very poor AQI, smog choke Delhi Another counsel told SC that there were “reports after reports in media on the non-functioning of the monitoring index”.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), asking what steps are being taken to prevent the air quality from worsening further.

Delhi air quality A grey haze blanketed the national capital as air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Monday. According to the CPCB’s Sameer app, as many as 28 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 300, falling into the ‘very poor’ category.

The situation was similar on Sunday, when the national capital’s AQI also remained in the ‘very poor’ category, and three monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality above 400.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, wind speed fell below eight kmph from the northwest during the evening and night hours on Sunday, which has reduced the dispersion of pollutants in the air.

This can lead to breathing issues for many, especially people with lung or heart diseases, children and the elderly.