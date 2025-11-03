‘India Gate disappeared’: AAP, Congress take potshot as very poor AQI, smog choke Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress launched fresh criticism in the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the smog-choked Delhi, which has been recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category for days now. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that the MCD trucks have been sprinkling water “day and night around” the air quality monitoring stations. (AFP) Sharing a photo of faintly visible India Gate amid smog in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on its X handle that the iconic structure had “disappeared." “India Gate has disappeared in Delhi…No matter how much the government tampers with the AQI, India Gate has exposed the BJP's true colors by vanishing behind the smog,” AAP's Delhi unit said in a post on X.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, while talking to reporters in Delhi, said that most applications on people's mobile phones were taking data from the government's air quality monitoring stations. “The AQI you see on your mobile phones, most apps take data from the Delhi and central governments' AQI monitoring stations. If you see iPhone's Weather app, they only take data from the government monitoring stations - DPCC, CPCB, and IMD. Only some apps have their own monitoring stations, like the US embassy,” Bharadwaj said. Apart from AAP and Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also termed the pollution in Delhi as “worrisome.” “What’s more worrisome is the strategies made to hide the real AQI numbers. What’s problem does the Union and State Government have to accept the situation and bring about Socio- political consensus on climate action?” Thackeray questioned in a post on X. AAP claims AQI data tampering In a video posted on X, Bharadwaj was seen outside an AQI monitoring station in Delhi. The video showed what the former Delhi minister said were trucks belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Bharadwaj alleged that the trucks were sprinkling water “day and night around” the pollution monitoring station.