Republic Day 2023: Five things to look out for at this year’s celebrations

From the largest drone show in India with 3,500 indigenous UAVs to a finale featuring playback singer Kailash Kher, India is set to witness a grand celebration on Republic Day 2023 that will showcase the nation’s cultural diversity, the rise of the start-up ecosystem and Digital India.

“The prime minister stresses the point that Republic Day is meant to symbolise that the people achieved sovereignty and the day should be more celebratory for the common public, and they should participate in all aspects of Republic Day Celebrations. ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (participation of the people) is the main theme of this year, and we have tailored most of the programmes in such a way that whoever wants to come can come without too much of an effort,” defence secretary Giridhar Aramane said at a press briefing.

Chief guest

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for R-Day this year, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march during the celebrations on Kartavaya Path.

Military tattoo and tribal sance festival

Week-long celebrations centred around Republic Day will kick off with a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, organised around the theme ‘Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka’ held at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on January 23-24. The R-Day will witness 10 military tattoo performances and 20 tribal dances. The defence ministry and tribal affairs ministry are jointly organising the event, with the Indian Coast Guard being the coordinating agency.

The events will also mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (also celebrated as Parakram Diwas).

Traditional dances and military showcase

The traditional dance forms to be presented during the Republic Day include Gaurr Maria, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Gaddi Nati, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, among others.

The Indian armed forces will showcase its prowess through Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and martial arts. Around 20 tribal dance troupes from across the country are set to perform during the military tattoo event.

“Over 1,200 performers are fine tuning their art forms daily in rehearsals with their unique and colourful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments and rhythmic dance beats. Approximately 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the event.,” the defense ministry said.

R-Day and technology

This Republic Day, people will witness the largest drone show in India, as 3,500 indigenous UAVs will light up the evening sky over Raisina Hills.

The drones will feature national figures and events through precise synchronisation in a bid to depict the country’s start-up ecosystem and the technological prowess of the youth. The event will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.

Vande Bharatam 2.0

Showcasing the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’, 503 dancers will put up a grand cultural show during the Republic Day parade. These dancers were selected by a jury from the grand finale of the Vande Bharatam dance competition, which was held in New Delhi on December 19-20, and witnessed the participation of 980 dancers.