Republic Day 2026: Retired SC judge, violinist, Bollywood legends among those honoured with Padma Awards

From Bollywood legends to the quiet handloom clusters of Odisha, the list of this year’s Padma awardees honours those who have shaped the nation’s cultural, social, and economic landscape. These are the people who represent India’s spirit of resilience and mastery, proving that whether through a violin’s string, a judicial reform, or a natural dye, their contributions have left an indelible mark on the Indian story. Former MP Shibu Soren, activist V S Achuthanandan, former BJP MP Bhagat Singh Koshyari, cricketers Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur are also among the Padma awardees this year. (PTI)

Padma Vibhushan Dharmendra Singh Deol Dharmendra, the Hindi cinema legend, starred in over 300 films in a career spanning seven decades. The actor, who died on November 24 last year, was part of several hits, including Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chupke Chupke, and Anupama.

VS Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs) Achuthanandan, the last of the living 34 leaders who walked out of the CPI Executive and formed the CPI(M) in 1964, passed away in July 2025, succumbing to age related illnesses. A lifelong champion of workers’ rights, land reforms and social justice, Achuthanandan served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011. He was elected to the state Assembly seven times and served three terms as Leader of the Opposition.

N Rajam (Art) Legendary violinist N Rajam is widely known for developing the Gayaki Ang, which mimics the nuances, inflections, and emotional depth of the human voice in Hindustani classical music.

In 2012, she was conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by India’s national academy for music, dance and drama

KT Thomas (Civil Service) A former Supreme Court judge championed law reforms, KT Thomas was mostly known for presiding over the top court bench that confirmed the death sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

After retiring in 2002, he headed the police reforms monitoring committee constituted by the Court.