Exclusive| Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his Padma Shri to his late friend, filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh

Prosenjit Chatterjee achieved a new milestone in his illustrious career as he was conferred with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India on Sunday. Having had a career of over four decades which started in the Bengali film industry but then expanded across other languages, the actor calls it an honour that he dears close. Prosenjit Chatterjee on his Padma Shri (Photo: Instagram) On receiving this honour, Prosenjit Chatterjee says, “I am grateful and thankful of the Indian government and I will not call it an award, but a kind of achievement. This is a very important recognition for anybody. I have been working for the last 40 plus years as an actor mostly in Bengali language, but I am doing Indian cinema. I have been serving my audience, my directors and producers, so I am really grateful and thankful and I am really happy."

He adds, “As everyone know that my father (actor Biswajit Chatterjee) was also a star in the ’60s and it's like this kind of love and respect coming to the family. It's not just me, but also my director, producers, co-actors, scriptwriters, music directors, and everybody who has contributed to this win. I am a student of cinema, I still want to learn a lot of things. So, while I am grateful and it makes me very happy, at the same time if you receive this kind of an acknowledgement, your responsibility goes more high. So, I will try my best to give something better in the future.” Talking about reinventing himself in recent years with his work, Prosenjit says, “I've started working in other languages also and I've been doing some very good work. For the last few years, the way I have handled my career and the kind of characters I have played are very different. I used to really do mainstream cinema but I came out from that zone and I'm trying hard to do some interesting, different kind of a cinema at the same time.” Ask him what does this recognition mean for Bengali cinema and he says, “It's true that I represent Bengali cinema in a very big way. My contribution is just not doing cinema. I believe that my entire team has contributed and of course, with this acknowledgement people are talking about it and I'm happy. Bengali cinema has always contributed to Indian cinema, whether it is Satyajit Ray or Mrinal Sen or Rituparno Ghosh. We always have come up with some interesting films, which are out of the box and they have been recognised always. But yes, today it's my time to give back to my industry. This acknowledgement is really good towards that and it makes a lot of sense. When I did Khakee The Bengal Chapter, it was mostly shot in Kolkata with our technicians, with our creative team and our actors. It was a huge mainstream show which opened nationally. I play more of the role of an elder brother to my industry and I look forward that my Bengali industry also gets more exposure. But it's just not for this acknowledgement. I always fought for this and I will be fighting for this.”