Republic Day flypast to feature 29 aircraft, new Sindoor fighter formation

New Delhi: The flypast at the upcoming Republic Day parade will feature 29 aircraft, including seven fighter jets flying in a formation called Sindoor, depicting the Indian Air Force’s role during Operation Sindoor — the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in early May following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people — officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The fighters that will be part of the new spearhead formation include two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Sukhoi-30s and a Jaguar, the officials said. (ANI/ Representative photo)

The fighters that will be part of the new spearhead formation include two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Sukhoi-30s and a Jaguar, the officials said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire. The operation involved fighter jets, missiles, armed drones and a fierce artillery duel.

The aerial display, which is the highlight of India’s biggest ceremonial parade, will be conducted in two blocks for the first time during the Republic Day parade, they said.

The flypast has been tweaked this year in line with a new phased battle array format to showcase the military’s wide-ranging capabilities, with weapons and systems — including infantry elements, tanks, artillery systems, missiles and airpower — being displayed in a sequence that shows how they are deployed in a combat scenario.

The flypast was traditionally carried out at the end of the parade, but this year it will align with the IAF’s role in the battle order.

The flying display at the 77th Republic Day parade will include 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. It will include the six-Rafale Vajraang formation; a P-8I and two Su-30s in the Varuna formation; a C-130J and two C-295s in the Arjan formation; an Apache and a light combat helicopter in the Garud formation; three advanced light helicopters in the Prahar formation; and four Mi-17s in the Dhwaj formation.

The air force tableau in the parade will be based on the theme Sangram se Rashtra Nirman Tak (from battle to nation building) and will capture the contributions of veterans over several decades. The IAF band will also feature nine women Agniveers.

The parade will feature a total of 18 marching contingents, 13 bands and 30 tableaux.

Weapons and systems to be displayed during the parade include BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash surface-to-air missiles, the medium-range surface-to-air missile system, a long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile, T-90 and Arjun tanks, ATAGS (advanced towed artillery gun system), the Dhanush artillery gun, BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, drones and a new universal rocket launcher system.

The parade will bear an imprint of the ongoing restructuring in the army — the recently raised Bhairav light commando units and Shaktibaan artillery elements specialising in drone warfare will be seen for the first time.

European Union (EU) leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa will be the chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations.