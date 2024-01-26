Republic Day: ISRO steals show with Chandrayaan 3. What CSIR, MeitY presented?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) presented the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3 at the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartvya Path in New Delhi on Friday. Republic Day parade 2024: ISRO showcased its tableau at the 75th Republic Day.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The ISRO tableau, themed "Chandrayaan 3: A Saga in Indian Space History," exhibited working models of the Pragyan Rover emerging from the Vikram Lander's capsule. The display highlighted the landing area near the Moon's South Pole, named Shiv Shakti Point to commemorate the remarkable achievement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ- Republic Day 2024: From India's military might to ‘Nari Shakti’ — 10 key moments

Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, successfully landed on the lunar surface on August 23. This made India the first country to land near the lunar South Pole and the fourth to achieve a controlled lunar landing. After ten days of lunar exploration, the lander and rover entered sleep mode, while the propulsion module continued orbiting the moon.

The tableau, featuring eight women scientists, also depicted India's first solar space-based observatory mission Aditya L1 and the upcoming manned space mission Gaganyaan.

ALSO READ- Not only Chandrayaan 3, ISRO also conducted 7 other flawless launches in 2023

CSIR Tableau - ‘Showcasing the Purple Revolution’

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) showcased its tableau at the 75th Republic Day Parade, aligning with the Viksit Bharat theme.

The visually enchanting tableau centred around the Purple Revolution, a CSIR-led initiative resulting in a significant increase in Lavender cultivation in Jammu & Kashmir. CSIR's role in taking lavender from the lab to the market and promoting Agri-start-ups was depicted through various sections of the tableau.

Under agro-mechanical technology, CSIR's indigenously developed India’s first women-friendly compact electric tractor, PRIMA ET11, was also showcased.

ALSO READ- How tulips that grow only in spring were made available for Ram Mandir ceremony in January?

MeitY Tableau - ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade.(YouTube/Narendra modi)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) tableau featured captivating visuals, with a female robot symbolising AI reflecting on its positive impact on global citizens. India's role as the lead chair at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Annual Summit was highlighted, showcasing India's commitment to inclusive development and the responsible development and deployment of AI solutions globally.

The MeitY tableau depicted AI applications in Logistics, Healthcare, and Education through visually engaging models.

The portrayal included robotic-assisted surgeries, self-delivery drones, and innovative education methods, illustrating the diverse applications of AI in daily life. The rear portion emphasised AI's role in education, monitoring cattle health, and empowering women through the Digital India Programme, symbolised by female students on battery scooters riding through the Kartavya Path.