Republic Day Parade: Traffic restrictions in Delhi, security measures in place | Routes to avoid

The Republic Day 2025 celebrations on Sunday have prompted extra traffic regulations and security arrangements in and around Delhi, with the police issuing a comprehensive advisory informing of restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the grand parade at Kartavya Path. Kartavya Path on the eve of the Republic Day Parade 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, the measures have already been put in place since 9 PM on Saturday.

The Delhi Police traffic advisory for Republic Day 2025

Entry into the national capital is restricted, with only essential vehicles permitted to pass through. Such restrictions will be in place till the end of the Republic Day parade.

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am on Sunday, starting at the Vijay Chowk and going through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and ending at the Red Fort.

Traffic diversions will be in place on all the roads leading to the parade route, from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort. The C-hexagon has been closed since 9:15 pm on Saturday and the commuters are advised to avoid the area.

The Kartavya Path is closed for all vehicular traffic from 5 pm on Saturday until the end of the parade. Same will be applicable for Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10:30 am onwards. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey, avoiding areas along the parade route between 9:30 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

The passengers from North Delhi going towards New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations are advised to keep extra time in their travels due to possibilities of delay.

Metro services will remain unaffected due to the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

Security arrangements for Republic Day 2025

Delhi Police has laid out a multi-layered security arrangement in the national capital, deploying more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces, over 15,000 police personnel, thousands of CCTVs, and AI-enabled cameras in New Delhi district for the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path on January 26.

The city will be monitored by drones, CCTVs, Facial Recognition Systems-installed cars and Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with a database to identify criminals, as part of the multi-layered security arrangement.

Delhi's borders and other key areas will be barricaded for the police to check the movement of vehicles.

The Delhi Police said that it is well prepared to handle any kind of situation and has made robust security arrangements for smooth Republic Day celebrations.

Attendees of the Republic Day parade will receive security stickers, and about 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with FRS are being installed along the route and nearby areas.

Approximately 4,000 rooftop security points have been identified in New Delhi, North, and Central districts as part of the security measures, an official told PTI.