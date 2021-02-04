Republic Day violence is a blot on Indian history: Shahnawaz Hussain
- The BJP leader termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history, alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.
Clearly indicating that the Centre will not budge from its stance on the three farms laws, BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain said the farmers' agitation was backed by political parties like the Congress, and Communists and was allowing even anti-social and anti-national elements to take part in the agitation for the past 70 days in Delhi.
Prior to paying obeisance at the shrine of Piran Kaliyar Dargah in Haridwar, Shahnawaz Hussain termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.
Alleging that propaganda was being done to malign the image of the government at the international level too, Hussain said whether it be pop star Rihanna or Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, without trying to know and understand the three agricultural laws, they are only trying to create sensationalism through social media, hashtags and misinformation.
Hussain said the Parliament passed the agricultural legislations after due discussion and debate.
“There have been eleven rounds of talks between the government and farmers representatives but the onus is on them as the government won’t repeal the laws. We are open to suggestions on certain provisions but the laws can’t be repealed. The government has already given assurance on minimum support price assurance, carrying on with agricultural production committees and other aspects raised initially by protesting farmer organizations and even offered delaying these laws by one and half year,” said Hussain, a member of the Bihar legislative council.
BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari said that party leaders and workers are trying to convince local farmers about the benefits of the three farm laws urging farmer representatives not to participate in the February 6 nationwide Chakka Jam called by farmer unions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh is German citizen: Centre again tells court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two elephants killed in Odisha's Sundargarh district after being hit by train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What's the harm in Hollywood artists supporting us, asks Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In UP, Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for farmer who died in tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence is a blot on Indian history: Shahnawaz Hussain
- The BJP leader termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history, alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
190 pigeons found dead in Narol district, Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination of cops, frontline workers begins in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts as J-K reports 2 deaths, 60 new cases
- Frontline workers like security forces, revenue and municipal workers will be inoculated in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that began on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL commissions 800 MW unit at Gadarwara project in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Char Dham shrines, hilly areas get fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand
- The India Meteorological Department this afternoon issued a weather warning for Friday and advised government authorities to make necessary arrangements for road clearances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Chakka jaam' not to be held in Delhi, confirms Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No particular name': FIR against creators of toolkit shared by Greta
- Delhi Police register FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread ‘disaffection against govt of India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC quashes Lokayukta order on vigilance probe against former BJD minister
- Pradeep Panigrahy had challenged the legal validity of the Lokayukta order and alleged that it had acted in excess of jurisdiction and authority and purely on extraneous considerations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox