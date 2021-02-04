Republic Day violence is a blot on Indian history: Shahnawaz Hussain

Clearly indicating that the Centre will not budge from its stance on the three farms laws, BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain said the farmers' agitation was backed by political parties like the Congress, and Communists and was allowing even anti-social and anti-national elements to take part in the agitation for the past 70 days in Delhi.

Prior to paying obeisance at the shrine of Piran Kaliyar Dargah in Haridwar, Shahnawaz Hussain termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.

Alleging that propaganda was being done to malign the image of the government at the international level too, Hussain said whether it be pop star Rihanna or Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, without trying to know and understand the three agricultural laws, they are only trying to create sensationalism through social media, hashtags and misinformation.

Hussain said the Parliament passed the agricultural legislations after due discussion and debate.

“There have been eleven rounds of talks between the government and farmers representatives but the onus is on them as the government won’t repeal the laws. We are open to suggestions on certain provisions but the laws can’t be repealed. The government has already given assurance on minimum support price assurance, carrying on with agricultural production committees and other aspects raised initially by protesting farmer organizations and even offered delaying these laws by one and half year,” said Hussain, a member of the Bihar legislative council.

BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari said that party leaders and workers are trying to convince local farmers about the benefits of the three farm laws urging farmer representatives not to participate in the February 6 nationwide Chakka Jam called by farmer unions.



