‘Request Kejriwal with folded hands’: Delhi minister says AAP ‘burning waste’ to increase pollution

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately burning waste to increase pollution levels in the city. Delhi Forest and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during a press conference on the issue of Delhi pollution, at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While addressing a press conference in the capital, Sirsa alleged, "I have to said this with regret that AAP is deliberately burning waste to create pollution, they are burning wastes, they are praying that the AQI should increase. They don't care about the people of Delhi. They should not resort to such dirty politics."

The allegations against Arvind Kejriwal-led party came after the environment minister announced several measures to curb pollution amid deteriorating pollution levels.

Citing the example of Trilokpuri area in the capital, Sirsa said he was informed by the local MLA that an AAP councillor lit fire to the waste in his ward and later recorded a video.

The Delhi minister was referring to a video shared by AAP councillor Vijay Kumar that showed a heap of garbage burning in the Trilokpuri area, sending up smoke amid the already polluted air.

"I request Arvind Kejriwal with folded hands, please don't do such dirty politics. Your children also live in Delhi. Don't do this for your own people," Sirsa said.

Sirsa was addressing a press conference to announce fresh curbs in the capital, including work from home for offices and mandatory PUC certificates and ban on vehicles under BS6 from entering Delhi.

"We are continuously working to improve air quality in the coming week. There will be 50% work from home in Delhi, which is a significant step. Starting tomorrow, I appeal to the people of Delhi to get their PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates. They will not get fuel without a PUC certificate. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," Sirsa told reporters, according to ANI.

AAP responds

Responding to the BJP's allegations, AAP said Sirsa had a "habit of indulging in lies and fraud".

"Since assuming charge as environment minister, Sirsa had manipulated AQI readings by shutting down monitoring systems and spraying water on AQI stations to create a false narrative," AAP said.

The party called Sirsa's allegation about garbage burning "yet another lie", adding that if the minister had any evidence, he should lodge an FIR or refrain from making what it termed "fake claims".

The capital on Wednesday registered an AQI of 334 in the "very poor" category. On Saturday, the pollution levels had plunged in the "severe plus" category, seeing an AQI of over 400 for three consecutive days.

However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor. Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 341, placing it in the 'very poor' category.