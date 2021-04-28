Re-registration of passenger vehicles becomes easier with 'IN' series. Know how

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) issued a new notification on Wednesday for draft rules to make the process of re-registration of vehicles easier for those shifting from one state to another, through the introduction of an ‘IN series’ of vehicles. This move marks the efforts of the government to introduce citizen-centric steps and IT-backed solutions for vehicle registration, the ministry said

“The step comes in the context of several citizen-centric steps and an IT-based solution for vehicle registration taken by the government,” the ministry said in a press release.

Issues of re-registration of vehicles on relocating from one state to another fall under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The act allows the owner to keep their vehicle in any state other than the state where the vehicle is originally registered (parent state) for a period of 12 months, as new registrations have to be made with the authorities concerned within 12 months.

Under the existing rules, individuals need a no-objection certificate from the parent state and the road tax has to be paid in the new state on a pro-rata basis. Owners also have to start the process of refund of the road tax paid for the vehicle in the previous state on a pro-rata basis. This process is often cumbersome and the rules vary from one state to another.

Keeping this in mind, the ministry has proposed a new system of vehicle registration on a pilot basis -- wherein vehicle registration would be marked as ‘IN’ series instead of bearing the parent state’s initials, which is applicable at present. The draft rule has been put up on the ministry's website inviting comments from states and UTs in the next 30 days.

“Vehicle registration facilities under ‘IN series’ will be available to Defence personnel, employees of the Central Government, State Governments, Central/ State PSUs and private sector companies/ organisations, which have offices in five or more States or Union Territories,” the ministry said in the release.

The motor tax on ‘IN series’ vehicles will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. The ministry expects this move to facilitate free inter-state movement of vehicles.