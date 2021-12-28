Rescued from torture 5 years ago, KCR’s adopted daughter Pratyusha marries

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:05 IST

A new chapter has begun on Monday in the life of 24-year-old C Pratyusha, whom Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao adopted as his second daughter more than five years ago after she was rescued from miserable conditions at her home.

Pratyusha, a nurse, married Charan Reddy, a software engineer, at Lourde Matha Church at Patigadda of Kesampet block in Ranga Reddy district in the afternoon in a grand ceremony.

The marriage was attended by several politicians including minister for women development and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, zilla parishad vice-chairman Ganesh, commissioner of women development Divya Devarajan and several officials of the department.

On Sunday evening, the chief minister’s wife K Shobha attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Pratyusha held at the IAS Officers’ Association Club in Begumpet. She presented a diamond necklace and other jewellery, besides silk clothes to the adopted daughter and wished her a happy married life.

KCR, as the chief minister is known, took personal interest in arranging the marriage. When the women development and child welfare department authorities played matchmaker and selected Charan Reddy as the groom a few months ago, he called him to the Chief Minister’s Office and spoke to him. He attended their engagement ceremony held in October.

“I have forgotten the past and am ready to lead a new life. It’s an arranged marriage and I am happy about it. I am really blessed to be the adopted daughter of the chief minister and happy that the marriage has taken place with their blessings,” Pratyusha said.

She said she had completed her graduation in nursing and acknowledged that got a job in state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences because of KCR.

Pratyusha was rescued by the women development and child welfare department authorities in July 2015 from her house at L B Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad under shocking circumstances.

Pratyusha, who was 19 years old then, was in a frail condition with cuts, burns and bruises all over the body, when the department authorities rescued her with the support of AP Child Rights Association.

The L B Nagar police arrested her father C Ramesh, a BSNL employee and step-mother Shyamala and shifted Pratyusha to a corporate hospital. On coming to know about her pathetic condition, Rao along with his wife and daughter K Kavitha, visited her in the hospital and declared that he was adopting her as a second daughter.

After she was discharged from the hospital in the last week of July, Pratyusha was taken to KCR’s residence, where she had lunch with the chief minister and his family members. He gave her Rs 5 lakh and got her admitted in a hostel under the department’s surveillance.

Later, the department got her a seat in a private nursing college, where she completed her degree.