Reservation in age limit should also be extended to transgenders: Madras HC

The Madras high court has recommended to the Tamil Nadu government that reservation in age limit permissible to destitute widows and ex-servicemen should also be extended to transgenders.

The high court referred to a Supreme Court judgement in the National Legal Services Authority versus Union of India case while disposing of an appeal filed by the chairman, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services, Recruitment Board, against a single judge order.

The appeal sought quashing of the interim order of the single judge directing him to keep a secondary grade police constable post vacant for transgender Aradhana.

She had earlier moved the court as she was not given relaxation in age for the post.

The apex court through its judgement has impressed upon the nation the “need to undo the wrong silently suffered by the third gender of the human race, which has for far too long been oppressed, suppressed and left depressed”, a division bench of justices C T Selvam and N Sathishkumar said.

If the judgement of the apex court is seen in such light and if the intent behind the same is to be carried forward, “then we see absolutely no reason why reservations in age permissible to destitute widows and ex-servicemen and the like should not be extended also to transgenders”.

This observation would be applicable in equal measure to each and every concession, relaxation of conditions made in any form of public employment, the court said.

In other words, the government’s aim should be uplift of the third gender in every manner possible.

“We, strongly would recommend the adoption of such a course and earnestly hope that this state be the forerunner in placing those who have too long been tread upon as the least among us, as the first among equals,” the bench said.

It directed the court registry to send a copy of the order to the chief secretary for due consideration and appropriate action.