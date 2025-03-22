Delhi jail medical officer okays 'wristwatch' for Sukesh Chandrasekhar, suspended on retirement day: Report

The resident medical officer (RMO) of the Central Jail Hospital at Delhi's Mandoli was suspended on the day of his retirement last month for prescribing a “wristwatch” to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar without the consultation of senior authorities, The Indian Express reported. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was transferred to the Mandoli jail on November 4, 2023.(ANI)

RMO R Rathi was supposed to retire on February 28, and on that very day he was put under suspension, a senior jail officer was cited as saying. "After his suspension, an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain why such a prescription was issued by him. He was working as RMO for the last two and half years in the jail."

Chandrashekhar has been in jail since 2017 for his alleged involvement in several criminal cases. Currently, he is lodged in jail for allegedly extorting ₹200 crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivendra Singh, Aditi. The senior official said Chandrashekhar was transferred to the Mandoli jail on November 4, 2023.

He allegedly impersonated a representative of the prime minister's office (PMO) and called Aditi, saying that he was helping her husband in getting out of jail.

Additionally, the jail officer also said Chandrashekhar's conduct in prison is unsatisfactory, with him receiving 11 recorded punishments.

The wristwatch was reportedly provided to Chandrashekhar after a Delhi court granted permission to it condition to “relevant security checks”.

The Rouse Avenue Court's order dated January 10 had said as per rules, certain articles which are of the nature of metal, coin, jewellery, ornaments, goggles, currency notes, etc. In view of this, inmates of the prison are not allowed to wear a wristwatch.

In view of the request made by the inmate for the watch, the court had noted that it asked for a clarification from the DIG on whether any of the prison matters seeking permission to wear a watch would have been granted by the respective jail superintendents.

"This precise query has not been answered in the reply received from the jail authorities. It is also of concern that the applicant/accused has infact produced the written order of the RMO which has recommended that he be permitted to wear a simple wrist watch. The applicant has also named other inmates, whose names are presently not required to be recorded in the order sheet, who have been permitted and are infact wearing wrist watches in his own jail," the order was quoted by The Indian Express.

Special Judge Gogne further ordered that a scanned copy of the RMO's prescription be taken into consideration, which the deputy superintendent will verify. "Till then, the applicant is permitted to wear a simple wrist watch subject to relevant security checks. At this stage, the applicant submits that his previously used watch is already deposited with the office of the Jail Superintendent and it shall be released to him," the order added.

This order was challenged in the Delhi HC by the state, who filed a plea through the superintendent of Central Jail.