Conman Sukesh offers to invest 1,74,38,74,26,000 in Elon Musk's X

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has expressed his desire to invest $2 billion in Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). Sukesh made the declaration in a letter addressed to Musk. Conman Sukesh said Elon Musk is someone he looks up to.

In the letter, which has been accessed by HT.com, Sukesh wrote, "I am taking this Privilege and Pride today to say, Hey Elon, I am ready and wanting to invest ‘1 Billion USD’ immediately and another ‘1 Billion USD’ next year in your Company X, making a total ‘2 Billion USD’ as investment."

He emphasized that this investment, if accepted, would make him a “proud Indian.”

Praise for Musk

Addressing Musk as "my man,” Sukesh's letter also contains congratulatory remarks for the billionaire’s leadership in the US government’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Furthermore, Chandrashekhar refers to former US President Donald Trump as his “big brother.”

“Elon, you are someone who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof. What you have built is amazing. Being a part of that build would be the craziest and greatest thing for me,” the letter reads.

Pattern of jailhouse letters

This is not the first time that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made public declarations from behind bars. He has previously penned letters to various high-profile figures, including Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier this month, the conman made an investment proposal to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In a letter, he offered to invest $1 billion immediately and an additional $2 billion over the next five years for OpenAI’s Indian operations.

“Sam, why go to venture capital investors? Why should the big boys always have the fun? Sam, please just take my money,” he wrote, reiterating his eagerness to be a part of OpenAI’s expansion in India.