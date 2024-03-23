'Welcome to Tihar Jail': Conman Sukesh says he will 'expose' Arvind Kejriwal

‘Conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in jail in a money laundering case, took a jibe at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the now-scrapped excise policy case, saying that the truth has prevailed. He also threatened Kejriwal of exposing him by becoming a government approver in the court. Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar(PTI)

"Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail. I will expose him, I will become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I will make sure he is brought to task," Chandrasekhar said when asked about the Delhi CM while being escorted by police in the court, as quoted by news agency PTI.

His remarks came a day after the AAP supremo was sent to six-day ED custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court after the probe agency arrested Kejriwal in the money-laundering case linked to liquor excise policy case.

During the hearing, the ED termed Kejriwal the "kingpin of scam" and alleged that the proceeds of the crime in the Delhi liquor policy case heavily benefited the AAP and were used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections

Earlier on Friday, the conman wrote a letter where he said the "three brothers will now run the Tihar club" in a dig at Kejriwal and his former ministers.

Sukesh had sent a similar letter to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha, following her arrest by the probe agency on March 11 in the same case. In a letter addressed to Kavitha, Sukesh wrote that the "dramas of saying fake cases...allegations...have fallen flat".

"The truth has prevailed...all your karmas are coming back to you," the conman added

He further told Kavitha that there was “no benefit of shielding CM Arvind Kejriwal” as the arrest would open a “pandora's box of corruption”.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of cheating and extortion from Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh. Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)