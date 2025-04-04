Residents oppose renaming of Dehradun’s Miyanwala

Residents of Miyanwala in Dehradun have written to the authorities opposing the renaming of their neighbourhood, saying the historical name was a symbol of their heritage, honouring their elders and ancestors. They pointed out the locality was named after the “Mian” title for a Rajput clan in Uttarakhand with no connection to Muslims or Mughals. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . (ANI)

“Our identity has always been, and will always remain, tied to Miyanwala. ...certain politicians have attempted to change the name of our home, and are trying to divide our society. We humbly request that the name of our area not be changed. Let it remain Miyanwala,” said the residents in a letter to Dehradun district magistrate Savin Bansal on April 2.

Mahendra Singh Butola, a Miyanwala resident, said they will continue peaceful protests to demand the reversal of the name change. Another resident, Jitender Singh Miyan, said the state government has disregarded the legacy of their forefathers, valiant Rajput warriors, and wounded the pride of his community. “They have not read the history and do not know anything about the Rajputs. They just want to divide people.”

The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced the renaming of 15 places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Mianwala was renamed as Ramji Wala and Aurangzebpur in Haridwar as Shivaji Nagar.

Historian Ajay Singh Rawat said Mians were known as brave warriors among Rajputs with no connection to Muslims or Mughals. “It is a martial race. They are found in both Garhwal and Kumaon. They were recruited by the Garhwali and Kumaoni kings, especially for important battles,” he said. “Martial tradition is an integral part of the state’s culture. As per the local tradition, it is believed that those who die on the battlefield are relieved from the bondage of birth and rebirth.”

He said Miyanwala has existed for centuries, even before Dehradun came into existence. “Raja Fateh Shah of Garhwal Kingdom, who had faith in all religions, invited Sikh Guru Guru Ram Rai, the eldest son of the 7th Sikh Guru Har Rai, to Dehradun in 1676 and allotted him land to build a gurdwara. Raja Fateh Shah then made an endowment to three villages, Khurbura, Rajpur, and Chamsari, to Guru Ram Rai. Raja Fateh Shah’s grandson Raja Pradip Shah bestowed another grant of four villages, including Miyanwala. Over time, the city grew and later came to be known as Dehradun,” he said.

Rawat said Dehradun was an integral part of the Garhwal Kingdom, which was always independent. “It even challenged the might of the Mughals. It never came under their influence. So Miyanwala has no connection to them.”

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said the renaming was done as per “public sentiments”, on Thursday said that Dehradun mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, assembly member Umesh Sharma Kau, and councillors expressed gratitude over renaming Miyanwala as Ramji Wala. “Some people are raising questions about this and trying to create divisions. They claim the name is associated with Kshatriyas, but I want to ask them, is there any Kshatriya greater than Lord Ram? He is the pride of the Kshatriya clan, who warned us against those with a narrow mindset who attempt to divide society in such ways.”

State Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said Dami should look into the matter. “Who suggested this name change to him? Why was no proper homework done? Today, the government’s decision is being criticised. The way the government changed the names of places reflects its divisive agenda. In Garhwal, ‘Miyanwala’ refers to the Rajput community.”