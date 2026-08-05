‘Will accept resignations within minutes’: Karnataka CM warns disgruntled MLAs after cabinet expansion

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday issued a stern warning to disgruntled Congress legislators threatening to resign after being overlooked in the cabinet expansion, saying if they resign, it will be accepted “within a few minutes.”

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar urged the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity. (@CMofKarnataka/X)

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The remarks came a day after some Congress MLAs expressed displeasure and offered to resign after missing out on a ministerial berth following the long-awaited cabinet expansion that saw 19 ministers getting inducted. After the Monday’s expansion, the cabinet now has one vacant berth. Notable among the disgruntled legislators were Indi MLA Yashvantharayagouda V Patil, who submitted his resignation from the assembly, and Belur Gopalakrishna, who also offered to step down after being overlooked.

‘Will accept resignations within minutes’: CM

“Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. “When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn’t G Parameshwara (deputy CM) and I remain patient?... One needs to have patience.” Asserting that the party is more important, Shivakumar said, “If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I’m going to accept.”

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{{^usCountry}} Urging the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, the CM said posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon. “Those party men and legislators who were earlier appointed as members and heads of boards and corporations were told that their tenure will be for 2.5 years. It is already delayed. I will first ask our workers to resign from the posts and fill up those posts afresh, then I will speak to MLAs,” he added. Siddaramaiah unhappy with high command? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging the disgruntled legislators to be patient and wait for their opportunity, the CM said posts in state-run boards and corporations will be filled up soon. “Those party men and legislators who were earlier appointed as members and heads of boards and corporations were told that their tenure will be for 2.5 years. It is already delayed. I will first ask our workers to resign from the posts and fill up those posts afresh, then I will speak to MLAs,” he added. Siddaramaiah unhappy with high command? {{/usCountry}}

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Some party insiders claimed that the former CM was unhappy with the party high command ignoring several of his recommendations while finalising the cabinet expansion.

Shivakumar, however, said Siddaramaiah was not dissatisfied with the cabinet exercise.

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