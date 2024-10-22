Resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict in peaceful manner, PM Modi tells Vladimir Putin

NEW DELHI: The Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday while reiterating New Delhi’s readiness to provide all possible cooperation to end the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia (via REUTERS)

Modi made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Putin on the margins of the Brics Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, their second interaction since July. Besides the conflict with Ukraine, issues such as bilateral relations, trade and investment and the expansion of the Brics grouping figured in the meeting.

“We have been in constant touch on the issue of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved only through peaceful means,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the meeting, speaking in Hindi.

“We fully support the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible. All our efforts give priority to humanity. In the coming days too, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation [for such efforts],” he said.

Modi’s remarks were a reiteration of India’s stated position that Russia and Ukraine should end hostilities and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to the conflict. During the annual India-Russia Summit in Moscow in July, Modi told Putin that peace talks can’t succeed under the shadow of the gun and solution can’t be found on the battlefield.

During a subsequent visit to Kyiv in August, Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that a solution to the conflict can’t be found without engaging Russia.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the meeting in Kazan was an opportunity for the Indian side to pass on further messages from the Ukrainian side following several contacts between senior Indian and Ukrainian officials in the past few weeks.

India has not publicly criticised Russia for the invasion of Ukraine or voted in favour of most Ukraine-related resolutions at the UN. It also ramped up purchases of Russian crude following the imposition of Western sanctions, making the country one of the main energy sources for India.

When Putin was asked about potential mediation by India to resolve the conflict with Ukraine at an interaction with reporters from Brics member states last week, he said Russia will be happy to collaborate with “friends whom we totally trust” on this matter.

“In this case, I mean Prime Minister Modi. Yes, I know that during each telephone conversation with me, he raises this issue and offers his insights about it. I am grateful to him for that and welcome it.”

During the meeting, Modi also told Putin that his two visits to Russia in the past three months reflected the close coordination and deep friendship between the two countries. “Our annual summit in Moscow in July strengthened our cooperation in every sector,” he said.

The opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties, Modi said.

Brics has established its unique identity over 15 years and many countries now want to join the grouping, Modi noted. Putin said several decisions will be made during the summit in Kazan to enhance the efficiency of efforts by Brics.

“We value our cooperation on this track, considering that our nations were instrumental in founding the association,” Putin said. He also noted the “good state” of trade ties between Russia and India.