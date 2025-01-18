Resolve VC appointments or we will, SC tells TN govt, Guv

With the stalemate continuing over appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday said it will intervene to resolve the differences over the issue between the MK Stalin-led government and Governor RN Ravi if the two sides fail to do so by the next date of hearing on January 22. A bench headed by justice JB Pardiwala made the remarks while taking up a pending petition filed by the DMK government challenging the governor’s actions on clearance of bills passed by the state assembly (HT Photo)

A bench headed by justice JB Pardiwala made the remarks while taking up a pending petition filed by the DMK government challenging the governor’s actions on clearance of bills passed by the state assembly, appointment of ministers in the cabinet, and approval for search committees to recommend vice-chancellors in state universities.

“By next date, if it is resolve, well and good. Otherwise, we will resolve it,” the bench, also comprising justice R Mahadevan, said, posting the matter to January 22.

The DMK government led by Stalin and governor Ravi have been at the loggerheads over several issues, including V-C appointments, and the public display of their acrimonious relationship has been frequently reported in the media.

Attorney general R Venkataramani, appearing for Governor Ravi, said: “We are still not able to appoint vice chancellors to some of the universities. Despite efforts, there is stalemate.”

The state government, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said though the petition was filed in September 2023, there have been further developments in the matter which are important for deciding the dispute.

These developments pertained to the stalled appointments of V-Cs for Annamalai University, Anna University, Bharathidasan University, and Periyar University. Through separate communications issued between October and December last year, the governor, who as the ex officio chancellor of state-run universities, constituted search committees consisting of four members, including a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson, to recommend a panel of names for appointing V-Cs.

The state was requested to notify the same in the official gazette, but the final notification issued by the state last month comprised of only three members, excluding a person nominated by UGC chairperson, who was to act as convenor of the committee. The state justified its action pointing out that the Acts that govern these universities do not provide for the inclusion of a nominee of UGC chairperson.

Later, the governor issued separate letters asking the state to recall the orders constituting these committees while insisting on his recommendation to be adopted.

Recently, the issue resurfaced while constituting the search committee for recommending the V-C of Madurai Kamaraj University after the earlier incumbent retired voluntarily in May 2024. The state notified a three-member committee for recommending a panel of names and sent it to the governor’s office for approval on January 10. The proposal also met the same fate.

“The above developments have a direct bearing on the issues involved in the present case, particularly the constitutional validity and procedural propriety of the appointment process for vice-chancellors in Tamil Nadu,” the government said in its application.