‘Resorts of Malaysia haven't…’: Giriraj Singh mocks Rahul Gandhi over fishing act in Begusarai

In a post on X on Monday, Giriraj Singh wrote, “It seems that the resorts and beaches of Malaysia haven't satiated you, so now even during the election tour in Bihar, Rahul ji couldn't hold himself back upon seeing clean water!”

Singh said that it seems his recent trip to Malaysia hasn't satisfied him, so even during the Bihar election tour, he couldn't resist taking a dip and catching fish.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai.

On November 2, Rahul Gandhi joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual in Begusarai.

The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the State ahead of the two-phased Assembly elections that begin on November 6, jumped into a pond and participated in the traditional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi took a swipe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai, terming his act as mere theatrics.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent activities, Manjhi said, "What else can he do? He criticises India in a foreign land, he makes PM Modi's mother listen to abuses, and sometimes he calls Chhath a drama. Such a person will catch fish, what else can he do?"

However, BJP and its allies, including HAM-S, have criticised the Congress leader for resorting to "drama politics," accusing him of attempting to mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grassroots connect.

The sharp political exchanges between the NDA and the Opposition bloc have intensified in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections. Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.