Respect for nation's unity and integrity must guide actions of youngsters, says V-P

The youths of India are not awaiting the future; they are the future, the VP said, adding that in their dreams lies the blueprint of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

When the youth choose excellence over ease, service over self, and nation over narrow interests, Bharat rises, the Vice-President said while participating as the Chief Guest at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Mar Ivanios College here, marking 75 years of the institution's contribution to education and nation-building.

Underscoring the significance of learning, he said education is a must for everyone, and opportunities the present generation enjoys were not available to the previous generations.

"Our Constitution provides us with rights, but equally reminds us of our fundamental duties, respect for diversity, promotion of scientific temper, and commitment to the unity and integrity of India. These duties must guide your actions as citizens of a vibrant democracy," the VP told the young generation.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said with courage in their hearts, curiosity in their minds, and compassion in their actions, young Indians carry the power to transform challenges into opportunities.

"A Viksit Bharat will not be built in corridors of power alone, but in classrooms, laboratories, farms, factories, startups, and in villages by the young hands and their spirit," he said.

Radhakrishnan also said the call of the nation is clear- dream boldly, work tirelessly, and lead selflessly.

He observed that educational and spiritual institutions, when aligned with constitutional values, play a vital role in strengthening national unity and social harmony.

The Vice-President noted that Bharat stands at a defining moment in history, with the world looking towards India for leadership and innovation.

Emphasising the role of education in achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said that the National Education Policy 2020 marks a transformational shift towards multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, innovation, and creativity, moving away from rote learning.

Referring to India's rapidly growing digital and innovation ecosystem, the VP said that educational campuses must evolve into hubs of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He urged students to aspire not only to seek employment but also to create employment and develop indigenous solutions to societal challenges.

Calling upon the youth to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Natural Language Processing, the Vice-President stressed the need to use technology responsibly, guided by ethics, constitutional values, and concern for social good.

Highlighting Kerala's exemplary role in India's educational and literacy landscape, the Vice-President said that the achievements of the State reflect the collective efforts of its people and institutions committed to empowering youth through education.

He said that institutions such as Mar Ivanios College exemplify the transformative power of education, which not only imparts knowledge but also liberates society from ignorance and inequality.

He also praised the institution's sustainable commitment to imparting value-based education.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the dignitaries present.

