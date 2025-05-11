Respite, unease as villagers count losses

Residents of regions along the India-Pakistan border heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday evening when both nations announced a “full and immediate ceasefire” after days of intense cross-border firing and strikes. Hours later, however, anxiety returned with fresh ceasefire violations in several border areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. Following the ceasefire agreement’s announcement, residents in border areas celebrated the development.(Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the ceasefire around 6pm, minutes after US President Donald Trump made the surprise declaration on social media. But he returned at a hurriedly called and brief press briefing at 11pm to confirm that Pakistan repeatedly violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response. There were unconfirmed reports of drone sightings in several border provinces, including Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

For Dharam Singh, a vendor outside Attari International Customs Post (ICP), the ceasefire meant resumption of business. “Today, there is a kind of festivity in our house”, he said.

In the border villages of Hussainwala sector in Ferozepur district of Punjab, there was sense of relief. “At last good news has arrived for them,” said Gurnam Singh, the sarpanch of Tendiwala village. “We hope to resume work in fields. We know we have to be cautious.”

Naresh Kumar, a shopkeeper in Pokhran area of Rajasthan, said he and his family were praying for normalcy to return. “I have elderly parents and small children who were very anxious. Ceasefire is a big relief as I can return to my work from tomorrow,” he said.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as drone sightings were reported in several areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

In Jammu & Kashmir, where drones were reportedly spotted in Reasi, Jammu, Anantnag and Udhampur districts late on Saturday, locals recalled seeing “drones being intercepted by air defence system”.

“Sirens were blaring in the area as we could see drones being intercepted by air defence system. There is a blackout in the town,” said Udhampur resident Rakesh Kumar. A blackout was imposed by the administration in Srinagar, but it was later lifted.

Drones were also sighted in Kutch district of Gujarat, with home minister Harsh Sanghavi saying: “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic.” Blackout was imposed in parts of Patan and Jamnagar district as well.

In Punjab, there were reports of drone sightings in Batala area of Gurdaspur district.

Blackouts were later enforced in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Barnala, Sangrur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Amritsar, Rupnagar, Patiala, Moga, Mohali, Ludhiana and Kapurthala.

Blackout measures were also reimposed in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer on Saturday evening, hours after they were withdrawn in the wake of the ceasefire agreement. Jodhpur district collector Gaurav Goyal said that blackout will be imposed in the district from 12am to 4am.

Earlier in the day, wreckage of drones and missiles were recovered from several states along the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

In Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan launched a wave of drone and missile strikes in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur districts on Friday evening, which were intercepted by the Indian military.

Debris of drones were recovered from Arnia, RS Pura, Akhnoor, Samba and Udhampur sectors, officials said on Saturday, adding that they also found remnants of unidentified projectiles in Rehari Colony and Kot Balwal on the outskirts of Jammu. A Turkish kamikaze drone, shot down by India’s Air Defence Unit, was also recovered from Naushera area of Rajouri district, they added.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, an explosion was reported in Damtal village after a projectile hit a forest hill on Saturday afternoon. Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the projectile hit an uninhabited area and no casualties were reported, adding that police has recovered the debris from the area.

Multiple objects –– suspected to be the debris of a drone and a missile –– were also found at Behad village in Una and Indora area of Nurpur in Kangra district. Debris of a suspected missile were found in Jota village, officials said.

Multiple drones were spotted flying above Khasa cantonment in Amritsar district of Punjab early on Saturday, the Indian Army said. “The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” it said in a post on X.

Officials said that Pakistan launched Bayker YIHA III Kamikaze drones towards the residential areas of the district.

“The attempt was thwarted by Army Air Defence guns at 5am today, destroying the same in the air,” defence officials said on Saturday.

Remnants of a drone were found in the courtyard in a house in Wadala Bhittewad village. Debris of a suspected missile were recovered from a field in Muglani Kot Village, officials said. In Jalandhar district, a projectile exploded in a residential area in Kanganiwal village on Saturday.

The debris of unidentified projectiles was found from Sikri and Sandhra villages of Hoshiarpur, officials said. Tanda DSP Davinder Singh said the unidentified objects were taken by the armed forces for examination and disposal.

Remnants of a missile were discovered in the Gida area of Barmer district of Rajasthan. The 15-foot-long object was found near a populated zone, prompting authorities to seal the area and alert the Army and Air Force for verification. Inspector general of police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar confirmed the discovery and urged residents to stay away from the site.

A second unidentified object was found in the Baldev Nagar area of the district following a loud explosion in the area at around 6am. “We were sleeping on the terrace when we saw flashing lights followed by a loud bang,” Devraj, a resident of the district, said.

In Jaisalmer, villagers from Mangliyon Ki Dhani reported the debris of drones following a blast in the area at around 5.15am on Saturday. Police officers from Sadar Thana secured the site, and the Indian Army was informed for further investigation, officials said.

The Indian military downed five Pakistani drones in border district of Kutch, officials said, adding the debris of these drones were found in Adipur and Bhuj areas of the district.

The debris of a suspected missile, which was intercepted by India’s Air Defence Unit on Friday night, was recovered in Khaja Khera village of Haryana. Police, on Saturday, said that they have cordoned off the area where the debris was found and no casualties were reported.