Restaurateurs, residents welcome liquor rules

Owners of restaurants and bars in the national capital welcomed Delhi’s new excise policy, which the state government made public on Monday evening, as residents said the sweeping changes will allow for a better nightlife experience in the Capital.

Among a host of changes, the policy document said that bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs will soon be allowed to operate till 3am, and that they can serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces and balconies within their premises.

The older rules set a 1am deadline for bars in hotels, restaurants and clubs, and under the ongoing Covid-19 regulations, they have to shut by 10pm.

The new excise policy aims to introduce sweeping changes in the national capital’s liquor business, clean up malpractice, and improve the user experience.

The document also said that restaurants, hotels and clubs can make arrangements for live music, such as performing bands, DJs, karaoke, and so on.

“The new notification gives us clarity,” said Manpreet Singh, owner of the Zen restaurant in Connaught Place and treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI).

“Earlier, in the absence of such rules, civic agencies often used to impose their own regulations. In several areas, they were prohibited from serving in open spaces within their premises and disallowed from arranging live music performance. Such prohibitions never made any sense. Such policies will help the industry recover after the pandemic,” Singh said.

Kabir Suri, owner of Mamagoto in Khan Market said, “It is a welcome decision. The industry could not recover from the shock of the first lockdown by the time the second lockdown happened. We hope allowing working hours to extend till 3am in the coming days will help in economic recovery.”

Residents of the city also welcomed the new norms, and said they hope the norms herald in a booming nightlife experience for Delhi.

Arijit Sen, an executive with an international audit firm based in Delhi, said: “Allowing restaurants and pubs till 3am will contribute to a better nightlife in Delhi – at par with cities like Mumbai. Arrangements such as DJs, karaoke, live music, etc add to the charm.”

Akanksha Nagpal, executive at a public relations agency, said: “Several people want to sit outdoors in places like terraces. Restaurants and pubs should have such arrangements in place.”