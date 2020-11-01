e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Restoration of Uttarakhand’s 400-year-old Ganga temple begins

Restoration of Uttarakhand’s 400-year-old Ganga temple begins

The Ganga temple, popularly known as Raja Man Singh Ki Chhatri, has not been renovated for the past several decades. It stands among a cluster of temples at Har-Ki-Pauri, as it is the only temple not whitewashed and is in cemented-brick form only.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:48 IST
Sandeep Rawat
Sandeep Rawat
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
Chemical layering, filling, testing and cleaning work has been started on the Ganga temple by experts from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). (HT Photo)
Chemical layering, filling, testing and cleaning work has been started on the Ganga temple by experts from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). (HT Photo)
         

The historic 16th-century temple built by King Man Singh of Ajmer, in the midst of sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, in Haridwar will get a major facelift ahead of the Mahakumbh fair. The temple as per the High Court directives is being restored to its original dome shape (Chhatri) from which its name has been derived.

The Ganga temple, popularly known as Raja Man Singh Ki Chhatri, has not been renovated for the past several decades. It stands among a cluster of temples at Har-Ki-Pauri, as it is the only temple not whitewashed and is in cemented-brick form only.

Chemical layering, filling, testing and cleaning work has been started by experts from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The family whose ancestors were priests of Raja Man Singh and who manage the temple have given a go-ahead to ensure beautification, restoration of the original dome-shaped structure with an initial assessment of nearly Rs 60 lakh budget.

Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority had also carried out an assessment of the four-century-old temple basement and structure during Ganga canal closure last year.

A team of experts comprising Archaeological Survey of India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and Central Building Research Institute had given a go-ahead to the construction of the dome structure in its feasibility report.

Pallav Budhkar, member of the family whose ancestors were priests of Raja Man Singh, said that work has been initiated to ensure the temple restores its original umbrella-shaped top structure.

Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha pointed out that in 1997 the Chhatri (elevated, dome-shaped or umbrella-shaped structure) atop the shrine was removed. “After the removal of the Chhatri, it became a raised concrete temple”, he said

“Pilgrims and tourists used to make sure they pay obeisance at this temple; the same aura will get restored when it is restored to its original glory,” said local trader Tej Prakash.

Devotees, as well as tourists, easily spot the Ganga temple and are surprised that such a historical temple is not in good shape. Even during Mahakumbh, Ardh Kumbh, Kanwar fairs and other VVIP dignitaries’ visit, Ganga Sabha and local administration cover this concrete-brick unfinished look of the Ganga temple by decorating it with decorative flowers to hide the dilapidated structure.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In