Restoration of Uttarakhand’s 400-year-old Ganga temple begins

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:48 IST

The historic 16th-century temple built by King Man Singh of Ajmer, in the midst of sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, in Haridwar will get a major facelift ahead of the Mahakumbh fair. The temple as per the High Court directives is being restored to its original dome shape (Chhatri) from which its name has been derived.

The Ganga temple, popularly known as Raja Man Singh Ki Chhatri, has not been renovated for the past several decades. It stands among a cluster of temples at Har-Ki-Pauri, as it is the only temple not whitewashed and is in cemented-brick form only.

Chemical layering, filling, testing and cleaning work has been started by experts from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The family whose ancestors were priests of Raja Man Singh and who manage the temple have given a go-ahead to ensure beautification, restoration of the original dome-shaped structure with an initial assessment of nearly Rs 60 lakh budget.

Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority had also carried out an assessment of the four-century-old temple basement and structure during Ganga canal closure last year.

A team of experts comprising Archaeological Survey of India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and Central Building Research Institute had given a go-ahead to the construction of the dome structure in its feasibility report.

Pallav Budhkar, member of the family whose ancestors were priests of Raja Man Singh, said that work has been initiated to ensure the temple restores its original umbrella-shaped top structure.

Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha pointed out that in 1997 the Chhatri (elevated, dome-shaped or umbrella-shaped structure) atop the shrine was removed. “After the removal of the Chhatri, it became a raised concrete temple”, he said

“Pilgrims and tourists used to make sure they pay obeisance at this temple; the same aura will get restored when it is restored to its original glory,” said local trader Tej Prakash.

Devotees, as well as tourists, easily spot the Ganga temple and are surprised that such a historical temple is not in good shape. Even during Mahakumbh, Ardh Kumbh, Kanwar fairs and other VVIP dignitaries’ visit, Ganga Sabha and local administration cover this concrete-brick unfinished look of the Ganga temple by decorating it with decorative flowers to hide the dilapidated structure.