Restrictions back in Srinagar, people told to go home, shops down shutters

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:04 IST

Restrictions were reimposed in the city of Srinagar on Sunday afternoon after they were partially lifted earlier today ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha festival.

The morning relaxation saw people thronging the bakery and grocery stores; the movement of private vehicles was also noticed in some parts of the city. However, with restrictions back in place people were asked to go home and shopkeepers had to down shutters.

With the shops shut again and movement restricted, the Eid fervour was missing in the city and other parts of the Valley. The administration has maintained that the situation was peaceful throughout the state.

“Earlier, Eid used to be celebrated with great fervour. This time very few people are on the streets and the ones out are not buying like they used to,” said Gowhar Ahmad, a resident of old city.

Lal Chowk, the business nerve centre that used to be thronged by Eid shoppers, was sealed with barbed wire and vehicles were not allowed on the road.

“Last Eid, I had a good business did not even had the time to eat lunch. This time our place looks deserted. Though restrictions were eased in the morning, but shops didn’t open despite Eid,” said Fayaz Ahmad owner of a readymade store at city’s Regal chowk.

Also read | Cabinet cleared Jammu and Kashmir move in ‘just 7 minutes’

Though ATMs were working, there were no long queues. “It doesn’t look like it is Eid tomorrow. We had prepared limited stocks still there are very few buyers. May be restrictions are preventing people from buying items for Eid, or people are feeling sad about Article 370 revocation,” said salesman of a leading bakery on city’s Maulana Azad road.

It’s not clear whether restrictions will be relaxed on Eid.

However, sources say that government has so plans to ease restrictions on Monday. In view of considerable numbers on Eid, the prayers will not be allowed at the big mosques like Jamia Masjid and Dargah Hazratbal and Eidgah.

Also read | ‘Not 1 bullet fired in 6 days’: J-K police chief rebuts reports of violence

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 20:49 IST