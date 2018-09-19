Restrictions in parts of Srinagar to regulate Muharram processions

Normal life in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was on Wednesday affected due to restrictions imposed by authorities in certain areas of the city as a precautionary measure to regulate Muharram processions, police said.

Restrictions were imposed under Section 144 CrPC in police station areas of Shaheedgunj, Batmaloo, Shergari, Kothibagh, Ram Munshi Bagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud, a police spokesman said.

He said certain roads leading towards these areas have been blocked for vehicular movement.

“All concerned including general public are requested to adhere to the same for maintaining peace in the city,” the spokesman said.

Authorities have also shut down all educational institutions in the city.

The restrictions imposed by authorities without prior information threw normal life out of gear in Srinagar city.

While shops and other business establishments in the affected areas remained closed, massive traffic jams were witnessed at many places due to road blockades and barriers set up by authorities.

