A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his retired Navy captain father and his dentist mother inside their home in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on Wednesday, police said. Retd Navy captain, wife killed; son held in B’luru

The victims were identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, 60, a former Navy captain, and Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, a dentist. The attack occurred at Adarsh Vista Apartments in Vignan Nagar, police said.

“On Wednesday at around 7.30 am, in the HAL Police Station limits, at Villa No. 112, Adarsh Vista Apartments, Vignan Nagar, Naveen Chandra Bhat, aged 60 years, a retired Navy Captain, and his wife Dr Shyamala Bhat, aged 55 years, a dentist, were stabbed by their son Rohan Chandra Bhat, aged 33 years, with the intention to kill over a family issue,” said DCP Whitefield Saidulu Adavath.

Both were taken to Manipal Hospital but did not survive. “When they were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment, both succumbed at about 8.15 am,” the officer said.

The case was initiated following a complaint from a resident of the apartment complex. “Based on the complaint given by Dr Madhavi Nair, a doctor at Manipal Hospital and a resident of Adarsh Vista Apartments, a murder case has been registered against the deceased couple’s son Rohan Chandra Bhat at HAL Police Station and investigation has been taken up,” Adavath said.

Police have taken the accused into custody. “The accused Rohan Chandra Bhat, who killed his parents, has been arrested and will be produced before the honourable court,” he said.

Investigators have not yet established the motive. “The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the DCP added.

The bodies have been placed in the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. “At present, the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Bowring Hospital. Their daughter has departed from the United States, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted after her arrival,” he said.