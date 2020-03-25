e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Retired Kerala police officer arrested for 50 plus guests at daughter’s wedding despite lockdown

Retired Kerala police officer arrested for 50 plus guests at daughter’s wedding despite lockdown

The former police officer invited over 50 guests despite a request to keep the number of attendees to less than 10.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
More than 50 guests attended the wedding of a former Kerala police officer even during lockdown restrictions.
More than 50 guests attended the wedding of a former Kerala police officer even during lockdown restrictions. (Getty Images/representative)
         

A retired police officer in Kollam (south Kerala) was arrested on Wednesday for holding his daughter’s wedding which was attended by more than 50 people in violation of the rules in force during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the epidemic through community transmissions.

Earlier health officials had approached the bride’s father, a retired sub-inspector, with a request to reduce the wedding to a simple ceremony and limit the number of guests to not more than 10.

But police later found out that more than 50 people participated in the wedding and the former police officer pleaded innocence saying some of his relatives rushed to the wedding venue ignoring his request to stay away. But police were not ready to entertain his version and arrested him.

Kollam rural police superintendent S Harishnakar said the former police officer was booked under Section 118 (e) (knowingly does an act that endangers the safety of public) of CrPC and Section 188 of the Kerala police Act (disobeying the order of a public servant) and other sections. He was later released on bail. Police said they will also book guests who took part in the wedding flouting the lockdown guidelines that prohibit gathering of more than five persons.

In another incident in Kochi, two youngsters were held for manhandling a police officer who blocked their two-wheeler. After the lockdown was announced police has booked 3612 person for flouting the guidelines in the state.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
Covid-19: Why it will be difficult for India to emulate Hubei lockdown
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
LIVE: Mohalla clinic doctor from Delhi’s Maujpur tests positive
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
Covid-19: PM Modi reads riot act to those harassing medical professionals
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news