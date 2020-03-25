Retired Kerala police officer arrested for 50 plus guests at daughter’s wedding despite lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:13 IST

A retired police officer in Kollam (south Kerala) was arrested on Wednesday for holding his daughter’s wedding which was attended by more than 50 people in violation of the rules in force during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the epidemic through community transmissions.

Earlier health officials had approached the bride’s father, a retired sub-inspector, with a request to reduce the wedding to a simple ceremony and limit the number of guests to not more than 10.

But police later found out that more than 50 people participated in the wedding and the former police officer pleaded innocence saying some of his relatives rushed to the wedding venue ignoring his request to stay away. But police were not ready to entertain his version and arrested him.

Kollam rural police superintendent S Harishnakar said the former police officer was booked under Section 118 (e) (knowingly does an act that endangers the safety of public) of CrPC and Section 188 of the Kerala police Act (disobeying the order of a public servant) and other sections. He was later released on bail. Police said they will also book guests who took part in the wedding flouting the lockdown guidelines that prohibit gathering of more than five persons.

In another incident in Kochi, two youngsters were held for manhandling a police officer who blocked their two-wheeler. After the lockdown was announced police has booked 3612 person for flouting the guidelines in the state.