Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists during Azan in J&K’s Baramulla: Police

Terrorists on Sunday morning shot and killed a retired senior police officer in Gantmulla village in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district inside the mosque, police said. Police said that they have cordoned off the area (Twitter Photo)

Kashmir zone police, in a social media post, informed that officer Mohammad Shafi Mir, who retired as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in 2012, was shot dead while offering Azan (prayer call) inside the mosque.

Police said that soon after the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the army cordoned off the area.

“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” J&K Police said in a post on X.

On December 9, police constable Mohammad Hafiz Chad was attacked near his house at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina. He received serious injuries.

On December 7, inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani succumbed to his injuries. He was attacked by terrorists on October 29.