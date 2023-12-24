close_game
close_game
News / India News / Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists during Azan in J&K’s Baramulla: Police

Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists during Azan in J&K’s Baramulla: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Kashmir zone police, in a social media post, informed that officer Mohammad Shafi Mir, who retired as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in 2012, was shot dead while offering Azan inside the mosque

Terrorists on Sunday morning shot and killed a retired senior police officer in Gantmulla village in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district inside the mosque, police said.

Police said that they have cordoned off the area (Twitter Photo)
Police said that they have cordoned off the area (Twitter Photo)

Kashmir zone police, in a social media post, informed that officer Mohammad Shafi Mir, who retired as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in 2012, was shot dead while offering Azan (prayer call) inside the mosque.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said that soon after the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the army cordoned off the area.

“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” J&K Police said in a post on X.

On December 9, police constable Mohammad Hafiz Chad was attacked near his house at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina. He received serious injuries.

On December 7, inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani succumbed to his injuries. He was attacked by terrorists on October 29.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out