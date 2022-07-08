Retired teacher in Kerala builds temple to worship Constitution

Day after Kerala culture and fisheries minister Saji Cherian resigned from his post on Wednesday after his remarks against the Constitution triggered widespread protests in the state, the ember is yet to die down. On the other hand is a retired social sciences teacher who has built the unique shrine to worship the Constitution.

The small temple situated in the state capital houses the Constitution of India as the main deity accompanied by an ever-flickering oil lamp that adds to the divinity like in any other Hindu shrine. Just like the unique temple, devotees here are also distinctive — students, who visit the temple regularly.

“For me, my lord is Constitution and I worship it. It is the base of our country, our brotherhood, diversity and future. I want to nurture the ideals of my god so I built one,” says 71-year-old Sivadasan Pillai.

Pillai constructed the shrine called ‘Bharanaghatana Skhetram’ (Constitution Temple) besides his house in Kodapanakunnu a year ago.

At the temple he also gives prasad — a sticker written in Malayalam which translated in English reads as “Constitution is lord and it is the prosperity of this house.”

The small shrine is spread over three cents of land (one cent is equivalent to 436 sq feet). The temple carries photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, B R Ambedkar and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. Preamble of the Constitution is also etched on the temple wall.

Besides the Preamble, is a board explaining the rationale why the temple was built.

“The new generation has no idea about our Constitution. For them Independence Day or Republic Day are mere leaves. My small endeavour is to inculcate the spirit of Constitution and empower them. If we uphold the Lord there cannot be any strife or problems in the country,” said Pillai who has taught for more than three decades.

He said education in the country is more career-oriented these days and values often take a backseat. “I am not against modern education. But lessons on how a person can be a better citizen are missing these days. We need a proper blend of modernity and values,” he explained. Pillai said he and his 62-year-old wife, also a retired government employee, spend most of their pension to tutor children free of cost.

“Our children now are missing the inquisitive nature. They fear to ask questions and settle with what teachers say. We have to groom better citizens and I feel our Constitution is the Bible for that. It is one of the best Constitutions of the world,” Pillai said, adding he explains the importance and salient features of the Constitution to children in simpler terms.

He said he has also built a tennis court and maintains a good library to motivate children. Recently he installed a big globe to explain to children about modern day maladies like climate change, carbon emission and rising temperature in seas. He also adores former president APJ Abdul Kalam whom he considers a ‘yogi’.

“He is a committed teacher who loves to impart knowledge. He shuns publicity and is wedded to the cause,” said a student P Suresh.

