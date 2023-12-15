Telangana CM Revanth Reddy adopts a style of functioning different from KCR

It has been a week since Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy assumed charge as the new chief minister of the state, after his party wrested power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). While KCR used to be the only power centre and decision-maker during his regime, making his cabinet colleagues more or less dummies, Revanth quickly delegated powers to his senior cabinet colleagues. (PTI)

Within a week, Revanth has proved that he is way different from his predecessor in his style of functioning and approach towards the people.

Unlike most of his senior colleagues in his cabinet, Revanth is new to the administration – he never worked as a minister in any government and has straightaway become the chief minister. Yet, he has proved to be quick in taking key decisions, analysts say.

While KCR used to be the only power centre and decision-maker during his regime, making his cabinet colleagues more or less dummies, Revanth quickly delegated powers to his senior cabinet colleagues like deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, D Sridhar Babu and Tummala Nageshwar Rao.

These ministers have started holding meetings with the officials of their respective departments to take stock of the situation in their domains without any interference from the chief minister.

At the same time, Revanth has not displayed any signs of witch-hunt against the officials or the former ministers of the BRS government. On the contrary, he has been courteous towards the BRS leaders in his approach.

When KCR suffered a fracture in his hip at his Erravelli farmhouse last week, he quickly arranged a green channel to shift him to Hyderabad for admission into the hospital and ensured timely treatment. He went to the hospital to call on KCR and wished him a speedy recovery, and even sought his advice in running the administration in the coming days.

The chief minister also sought the support of the BRS in getting the election of new assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar unanimously. He displayed a similar approach towards the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIMIM – he spoke to state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to arrange a meeting with the Central government officials to discuss pending projects of the state; and took the initiative in making AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi to be appointed as pro-tem speaker.

In the same breath, Revanth has also begun overhauling the administration by effecting transfers of senior police officials, who were loyal to the BRS government in the past. He sacked chairpersons of as many as 54 corporations and other nominated bodies.

He began reviewing of certain key decisions taken by the KCR government – like establishment of Pharma City at Ibrahimpatnam, extension of metro rail connectivity from upscale area like Rayadurgam to International airport, question paper leakage in Telangana state public service commission and above all, the controversial Dharani portal, which created a chaos in the revenue administration.

“The implementation of two of the Congress party’s six guarantees – like introduction of free bus rides to all women in the state and increase in medical assistance to poor patients from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under the Arogya Sri scheme – within two days of assuming charge shows Revanth’s priorities,” said political analyst Rama Krishna Sangem.

The opening of Pragati Bhavan, which was renamed as Jyothibha Phule Praja Bhavan, for the common people to represent their grievances to the chief minister and the ministers all through the week evoked a very positive response from the people.

“For those who witnessed Pragati Bhavan as an impregnable fortress of KCR, it is a big relief,” Sangem said, adding that Revanth has proved that he is a team leader, rather than an all-rounder, by getting the things done by the people who knew things.

While it is just a beginning for Revanth Reddy, the opposition parties have already started targeting him for conveniently ignoring the promises he had given to the people during the electioneering.

On Wednesday, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said the Congress would not be spared if its electoral promises were not implemented. “We are tracking the implementation of every promise made by the Congress including by the chief minister. We shall expose these hollow promises time and again,” he said.

KTR said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to implement a crop loan waiver within 24 hours after forming the government. Revanth Reddy assured to hike social security pensions to ₹4,000 after assuming power.

“He pledged to give legitimacy to six guarantees in the first Cabinet meeting. He also promised to provide ₹15,000 per acre per annum to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, within 10 days after the elections. What happened now?” he asked.

BJP official spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao also found fault with Revanth Reddy for ordering release of only ₹5,000 per acre per farmer under Rythu Bandhu (renamed as Rythu Bharosa scheme) for Rabi season. “During the elections, he said he would enhance the amount to ₹7,500 per acre per season. But he backtracked on the same,” he criticised.

Senior Congress leader and state panchayat raj and rural development minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka rebutted the criticism. “Why are the opposition parties in a hurry? It has not even been a week since we formed the government. The BRS leaders are speaking out of frustration of losing power,” she said.