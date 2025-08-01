Feel like slapping them: Revanth Reddy's remark on young journalists sparks row

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a controversy, saying he feels like "slapping" some young journalists. Addressing an event, the Congress leader said young journalists don't know about their seniors in the field and "don’t even have the common sense to stand up" when they come. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy(PTI)

"Those who do not follow basic courtesies like respecting seniors sit in the front rows when we conduct press conferences. Some of them show so much arrogance. Sometimes, I feel like slapping them. But, stature and circumstances prevent from doing so," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Reddy's remarks sparked a controversy, triggering a reaction from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who said the "DNA of emergency" is spread to the whole of Congress party.

"First, Rahul Gandhi says that he will destroy the Election Commission with an atom bomb, so Revanth Reddy though why should he stay behind. One has insulted a constitutional institution, and the other person is insulting the fourth pillar of democracy," Poonawalla said.

The BJP leader was referring to Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" charge against the Election Commission. The Congress leader had alleged that the poll panel was involved in "vote theft" to to benefit the ruling BJP. In response, the poll panel called the allegations "baseless", saying it ignores them.

On media outlets by political parties

In the same address where he criticised some journalists, Revanth Reddy also criticised political parties that launched media outlets, saying it "hurts journalism".

"Some parties start political party-owned media to cover up their irregularities, protect their wealth and tarnish the image of those questioning them..." he said.

He also said that even people who "do not know an alphabet" can call themselves a journalist. "Today, somebody who does not know alphabet says I am a journalist. If we ask him, he says I am a social media journalist. He identifies himself as a journalist as if it is his surname," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that the current media landscape calls for senior journalists holding seminars to define who a journalist is.

(With PTI inputs)