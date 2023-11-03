Revathi Ramachandran steps down as Kalakshetra director

Bharatanatyam dancer Revathi Ramachandran has resigned as the director of Kalakshetra months after protests over inaction on sexual harassment complaints rocked the autonomous fine arts institute in Chennai under the Union culture ministry. Protests over inaction on sexual harassment complaints rocked Kalakshetra this year. (HT PHOTO)

In a post on X on Thursday, the institute said Aneish Rajan on Wednesday replaced Ramachandran, who was appointed as the director in March 2018.

Ramachandran announced the closure of the institution, asked the students to vacate the hostel within two days, and postponed exams when the protests started on March 30.

The students were demanding action against four teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Hari Padman, an assistant professor, was arrested in April based on the complaint of an alumna. He was granted bail in June.

The institute’s governing board suspended Padman and dismissed instructors Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath over the allegations.

A retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge K Kannan-led inquiry committee constituted over the allegations submitted its report in August describing Padman as a “delinquent employee” and recommended “major punishment”. The panel was set up as the students sought an independent probe alleging the institute’s management was protecting the accused.

On March 19, Kalakshetra released a statement saying its internal complaints committee found no truth in the allegations. Ramachandran maintained that the allegations were rumours intended to spoil the institution’s image.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON