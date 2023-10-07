News / India News / ‘Revolutionary’: BRS leader hails passage of women's reservation bill at UK event

‘Revolutionary’: BRS leader hails passage of women's reservation bill at UK event

BySreelakshmi B
Oct 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Calling the bill “revolutionary”, Kavitha said that it "will bring many more women into the Parliament.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla hailed the passage of the women's reservation bill at the Bridge India event at Central Hall in Westminster on Saturday. Calling the bill “revolutionary”, Kavitha said that it "will bring many more women into the Parliament. Kavitha said, "India has passed a revolutionary bill, which we are hoping will bring many more women into the Parliament. Today, of course, the number is at 78. With the passage of the bill, we are hoping that 181 more women will join the parliament."

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (HT File)
Kalvakuntla Kavitha (HT File)

READ | Women-led development and the Women’s Reservation Bill

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BRS leader shared a video of her speaking at the event. She wrote, “Celebrating a historic moment at the @BridgeIndiaOrg Event in Central Hall, Westminister, as India passes the Nari Shakti Vandhan Abhyan, a monumental step towards gender equality. Reflecting on the journey, acknowledging biases, and emphasizing the importance of women in shaping the future, this milestone is a call for global unity in empowering women.”

"Whoever worked for this bill, starting from Devegowda Ji in 1996 to Sonia Gandhi Ji in 2010, and to Narendra Modi Ji. I sincerely thank all of them from the bottom of my heart for making this bill a reality," the BRS leader said at the event.

“Women are often told a lot of things… be a good mother, be a good wife… but unless and until we are in the leadership positions… I don't believe women of the next generation will be inspired enough…” she added.

Kavitha's two-day visit to the United Kingdom is packed with various activities. She will be meeting with the Indian diaspora to engage in discussions about collaborative initiatives. Additionally, she will participate in events aimed at fostering cultural exchange between India and the UK.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out