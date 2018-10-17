Rewari again: 7-year-old allegedly raped on way home from school

A seven-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped on Tuesday in Haryana’s Rewari when she was returning home from her school, the police said. The 35-year-old accused, identified as Raju, has been arrested.

The incident comes just over a month after a brutal gangrape in the district of a 19-year-old board topper that triggered widespread outrage. The teenager was abducted while she was going to attend her coaching classes on September 12.

In the latest case, the girl, daughter of a migrant labourer, was lured by the accused with sweets and was taken to a secluded field where he allegedly raped her and then fled. The victim, who was profusely bleeding, managed to reach her home following which her parents rushed her to the hospital and called the police.

A rape case has been registered. The victim, admitted to the civil hospital, has suffered injuries to her private parts.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 20:43 IST