RG Kar case: TMC welcomes ruling, BJP claims ‘evidence tampering’ in probe

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday welcomed the decision of a Kolkata court that convicted prime accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, while the Bharatiya Janata Party raised concerns around evidence tampering during the investigation, reported news agency ANI. West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front supporters take part in a protest demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar rape-murder case, at Sealdah court in Kolkata on Saturday(Aloke Dey)

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday approved of the Sealdah court's judgement and said that the ruling proved that Kolkata police's probe had been faultless.

Also Read: RG Kar trainee doctor's father breaks down after Kolkata court's verdict on Sanjay Roy

“The Court has pronounced him guilty. The punishment is yet to be announced. Commenting on it right now is not appropriate but it is proven that the arrest that the Kolkata Police made within 24 hours, their focus and investigation was accurate,” Ghosh said.

'Evidence tampering' alleges BJP

However, union minister and BJP leader Sukanto Majumdar insisted that there were still unanswered questions surrounding the investigation, including allegations of evidence tampering, and multiple perpetrators being involved.

Also Read: ‘Sanjay Roy was not alone’: RG Kar victim’s mother reacts to court's verdict

He also claimed that it was possible the victim knew something which might cause issues for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The court has convicted him (Sanjay Roy), but the people of West Bengal believe that more than one person may have been involved in the incident. When the case was being investigated for five days by the Kolkata Police, evidence was tampered with in those five days," he said.

Also Read: RG Kar case: What could be Sanjay Roy's sentence after guilty verdict?

He added, “Investigation depends on available evidence. Sanjay Roy has been convicted based on whatever evidence has been found. Kolkata Police had investigated this case for 5 days.”

The BJP leader stated that the case had exposed the state of law and order in West Bengal. He added that the BJP would hold a protest in front of Shastri Bhavan on Monday, January 20, regarding the RG Kar case and the alleged cases of deaths caused by expired saline in the state.

On Saturday, Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and his sentence will be handed by the court on January 20.

The charges against Roy under Section 64, 66 and 103 (1), which govern rape, death and murder, might lead to a sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty.