RG Kar doctor rape: Victim's parents say CM Mamata Banerjee cannot ‘disown’ attempts to ‘destroy’ evidence

Parents of the 31-year-old postgraduate doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of West Bengal's Kolkata said on Friday that chief minister Mamata Banerjee cannot "disown" her responsibility in the alleged attempt by the police and hospital staff to "destroy" evidence.

“Everyone - Kolkata Police, the hospital administration and people's representatives from the TMC - played an active role to hush up the ghastly incident so that truth does not come to light,” news agency PTI quoted the deceased medic’s mother telling a Bengali TV channel on Friday.

She alleged that the concerned authorities attempted to shield the “main conspirators” behind the crime. She also alleged that the CBI failed to unearth the role of “all perpetrators” in the crime and overlooked the “larger conspiracy” aspect.

The mother also said that Banerjee cannot “disown the failure of her administration” as she is in charge of the health and police departments.

“The CM has to explain why the crime scene could not be sealed and the evidence was tampered with by the entry of many onlookers. She has to explain why, from the footage of 68 people moving in the area on August 9 morning till midday, only one person Sanjay Roy was identified as the sole perpetrator of the crime?” she said.

The mother of the victim alleged that the CBI did not investigate the alleged impression of these facts. She also accused the state of failing to protect a woman doctor on duty and trying to hide the “larger conspiracy” aspect of the crime.

The victim's father also accused the central investigation agency of not addressing their concerns despite recording their testimony. He also accused the Kolkata police of a “shoddy investigation to shield some people”.

The convict, Sanjay Roy, a former police volunteer, had alleged during the court's pronouncement of his punishment that he was “innocent”. He also alleged that he was “fixed” in the crime and said that the Kolkata police made him sign “whatever papers they wanted”.

TMC says ‘unfortunate’

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, called the parent's charges “unfortunate”. He alleged that they were motivated by “some forces”, who want to portray the state government in a “poor light” and “defame the CM”.

“It was the CM under whose instruction the Kolkata Police hastened up investigation immediately after the incident and arrested Sanjay Roy. She had given a week to the Kolkata Police to wrap up the probe. But, it was handed over to CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court,” Ghosh said.

(With PTI inputs)