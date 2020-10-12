Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV

india

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who walked out last week after spending a month in Byculla jail in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also probing the case of actor’s untimely death, to take action against her neighbour for giving misleading statement. The neighbour had claimed that Sushant had gone to drop Chakraborty at her home on June 13. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat on June 14, which the cops had ruled as death by suicide.

Earlier this month, even as the CBI maintaned that it is looking into all aspects of the case, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) medical board set-up to look into the case “ruled out murder”.

The case was first being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, a month later, on the complaint of Rajput’s father, the Bihar police had registered a case of abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement and named Chakraborty and her family as accused. The case was later transferred to the CBI.

During the probe, Rhea, 28, had claimed that she left Rajput’s house a week before the actor died. However, her neighbour Dimple Thawani in an interview had claimed that an eyewitness had seen Rajput dropping Chakraborty at her residence on June 13. Thawani had claimed that someone had informed her about this.

Rhea, in her complaint against Thawani to the CBI, has claimed that Thawani “made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false to mislead the investigation”.

Further Rhea has claimed this amounts to an offence under section 203 (giving false information) and 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The offences are serious and the allegations were made on Republic TV channel without any basis,” Rhea said in her letter to the CBI, seeking action against her.

The letter was sent a day after her lawyer Satish Maneshinde announced that they would make a list of people who gave misleading information about the incident.

“We will be forwarding a list of people to the CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic Media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on the SSR [Sushant Singh Rajput] case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request the CBI to take legal action against them for misleading the investigations.”