Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:47 IST

A rickshaw puller in an Uttar Pradesh village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Mangal Kewat, a resident of Domri village, had sent the wedding invitation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Delhi, according to news agency Asian News International.

ANI said Kewat had in his letter urged Prime Minister Modi to visit them for his daughter’s wedding on February 12.

“Some of my friends asked me to send an invitation to Modiji so I sent one to Delhi and one to his Varanasi office,” he said, according to IANS.

The Prime Minister, in turn, sent a letter to Kewat, congratulating him on his daughter’s wedding, ANI reported. Modi also conveyed his blessings to her and the family.

Kewat received the letter on the day of his daughter wedding.

“I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all the guests at my daughter’s wedding,” he said.

Kevat, a staunch devotee of the Ganga, spends a part of his earnings to offer prayers to the river. He is also is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

He was enrolled as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party by the Prime Minister during the BJP’s membership campaign.