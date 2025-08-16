Rift between BJP and RSS? Ram Madhav responds to speculation

Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Madhav on Saturday dismissed speculation of differences between the Sangh and the party, saying both are part of the “same ideological family". Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. (File)

"These atkale (speculation) are always put from time to time. If they don't find any issue, then the RSS is brought forward and said that there is friction between the RSS and the BJP. RSS and BJP ek vaicharik parivar ke sambandh mein joode hue two sangathan hai (RSS and BJP are two organisations joined together under the same ideological umbrella)," Ram Madhav, former national general secretary of BJP, told news agency ANI.

Madhav stressed that while the BJP works in politics, the RSS operates outside it through social service. “There is no tension,” he said, adding that people from all political backgrounds, including the Congress, are welcome in the Sangh.

Madhav's statement comes after the Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the RSS in his Independence Day 2025 speech, calling it an “insult to the Constitution".

Madhav, however, lauded Modi's address, saying it inspired swayamsevaks and recognised 100 years of the RSS service.

"Some people, due to political reasons, have always opposed the RSS, for example, some Congress leaders. They opposed for political reasons, but ultimately everyone knew inside them that the RSS works for the Hindu religion and the country, while being away from politics. The organisation is doing the work of making good people, man-making, that everyone knows. In our lower levels of organisation, everyone from diverse backgrounds gets a chance to work," he said.

"When I say that from all political backgrounds get a chance, that means the Congress is also included in it, but some people feel that if they oppose the RSS then they will benefit politically," he added.

Earlier, RSS leader Arun Kumar had also said the BJP and Sangh work together “with mutual trust” and that both organisations continue their independent processes.