Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky backed US tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Russia as he addressed questions, without directly naming India, on New Delhi’s engagements with Moscow amid indications that the US and European Union are moving to expand sanctions on Russia. ‘Right idea’: Zelensky backs US tariffs over deals with Russia

“I think the idea to put tariffs on the country who are continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea,” said Zelensky in an interview with ABC News. The Ukrainian President was asked about his views on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where he was pictured alongside the leaders of China and Russia.

Zelensky also said on Sunday he was counting on a strong US response to the latest massive Russian barrage on Ukraine, its largest ever. Four people were killed Sunday and buildings were set ablaze in a government complex housing Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers in what officials labelled the biggest aerial assault so far of the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

“It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today,” said Zelensky in his evening address. “We are counting on a strong response from America. That is what is needed.”

Zelensky’s statement comes as the White House prepares to expand sanctions against Russia after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska last month failed to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump stated that he is ready to expand sanctions against Russia.

The European Union’s sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan is in Washington with a team of experts to discuss further sanctions against Russia with US counterparts, the European Commission said on Monday. Reuters cited EU diplomats as saying that the European Commission is expected to propose a 19th package of sanctions against Russia by Friday.

Meanwhile, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also hinted at new sanctions that will be levelled against Moscow, citing India as a particular example.

“At the National Economic Council, we are responsible for making sure that sanctions get enforced and that people who are helping Russia with their war against Ukraine - for example, what India has been doing by buying Russian oil - that we’re ready to respond to them economically,” said Hassett after the Russian military strikes on Ukraine.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of talk today and tomorrow about the level of sanctions and the timing of sanctions,” Hassett added.

In recent weeks, India has stepped up its advocacy to end the Ukraine war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Zelensky twice last month about the prospects of ending the Ukraine war while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi said on X after his first conversation with Trump.

Last week, Modi also spoke with the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen - as well European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron - about the situation in Ukraine.

“India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace,” S Jaishankar said in a post on X after his conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

Over the past month, Trump administration officials have ramped up their criticism of India for purchasing. Russian oil. In contrast to past rhetoric, Trump on Saturday said that India and the United States have a special relationship and there’s nothing to worry about the ties between the two countries.

