Rijiju targets Rahul, dismisses allegations levelled against govt

Holding up an image showing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday countered several allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha the previous day.

“I know this rule that we don’t display photos or placards in Parliament. Rahul made posters and placards and brought them. It has become your habit to put on banners. But is this a good photo? Look at who your chief minister is so happy with. Have we objected to this?” Rijiju said.

“If there are no businesspersons, industry, or investments, then how will the nation progress? If a representative from our party meets a businessperson or delegation from a foreign country, there is no need to object to this. What are you trying to prove by showing an image that shows the Prime Minister boarding a plane for campaigning purposes where the tickets have been paid? There is no logical reason behind showing this picture,” said the law minister in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Rijiju was responding to Gandhi’s speech on Tuesday, in which he held up two images showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarding an aircraft where the emblem of the Adani Group is visible and another image showing a meeting between Modi and Adani.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks alleging a nexus between the Adani Group and the Modi government over the issue of airport contracts, Rijiju said, “The company has clarified that it ventured into airports considering its commercial interest. The company decided in its interest but who forced Rahul Gandhi to make such false statements in Parliament? If the one giving does not have a problem, the one taking does not have a problem, then what is Rahul Gandhi’s objection in this?”

Rijiju also hit back at remarks made by Gandhi over Modi’s visits abroad, saying, “Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the Prime Minister goes on vacations aboard. There could not be a more regretful thing than this. The Prime Minister goes abroad for India and takes forward India’s issues. He does not go on a honeymoon or a holiday. The one who goes on trips is the one who was saying this about PM Modi.”

“The owners of the country are the people. We have been elected by the people. If the people today are not giving you an opportunity, then why are you upset with us? Let us work in peace. The country’s people are now awake; they won’t be misled by these remarks,” said the law minister concluding his speech.