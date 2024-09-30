'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse on October 2: Will it be visible in India?

The annual solar eclipse event will be visible on Wednesday, October 2. This happens when the moon casts a shadow on sun during the course of Earth's revolution around it. An annular solar eclipse – known as a “ring of fire” – will be visible Wednesday, Wednesday. (AP File)

Why does it appear like a ring?

As the moon is not big enough, its shadow can cover the star only in a partial manner, giving a spectacular view often called as “ring of fire”. The moon will also be in its farthest position from the Sun called apogee, thus making its shadow too little to eclipse the star.

When will it begin?

The event will begin in the southern Pacific Ocean at 3:42 pm UTC and the maximum eclipse will occur over Argentina by 6:45 UTC. It will end in the southern Atlantic Ocean around 8:39 UTC. The entire event, from the first location seeing a partial eclipse to the last, will last approximately for 6 hours.

Will it be visible in India?

Unfortunately, No. India runs 5.30 hours ahead of UTC and the eclipse will occur during the night in India. The upcoming event will be visible over waters of the Pacific Ocean near the Easter Island in Chile and parts of Argentina. The sun will appear as a ring and can also be seen from several other South American countries like Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Hawaii.

How to watch solar eclipse safely?

According to NASA, it is never safe to look at partial or full annual solar eclipses with naked eye. NASA advices wearing “eclipse glasses” or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times.

“Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury,” reads an advisory on NASA's website.