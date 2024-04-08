Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Self-care rituals to reset, rejuvenate and energise yourself during eclipse

Celestial events like the total solar eclipse are the perfect opportunity to engage in self-care rituals to reset, rejuvenate, and energise yourself. Given the rarity of Monday's eclipse, you should not miss out on the opportunity to unlock your true potential. Here's a list of basic, easy-to-follow rituals you can perform, not just on eclipses but as part of your daily routine. Here are some of the best self care rituals to perform during total solar eclipse

Take an energy-cleansing shower

One of the best ways to reset is by laying off the pent-up energy that you have accumulated over time. As part of an eclipse ritual or your daily self-care routine, you should shower with intent. Before you step into the bathroom, be conscious in your approach that as you take a shower, all your stored energy is going to be washed away. Here are some basic steps you can follow:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a cleansing shower

Light a scented candle or incense to clear the space. You can also hang eucalyptus leaves as they promote relaxation and may help soothe irritated skin. Take a few seconds before turning on the shower to set your intentions. Once you turn on the water, visualise that all the negativity that you have accumulated over time is being washed away. Be creative with your skin-care routine, use a body scrub and finish off with a moisturiser to feel relaxed. Before stepping out of the shower, blow away the candle or incense to give closure to the past and walk out, knowing that you are stepping into a new reality.

Purify your space to remove negativity

There are several ways to purify your home. Especially during the eclipse, given the surge of energy, it is the perfect time to get rid of all the negativity in your household to make room for positivity and abundance. You can light incense sticks in every room of your house or light scented candles. However, it is important to be cautious not to leave any kind of fire unattended. If you cannot be in a room and still want to perform a cleansing ritual, you can use essential oils like lavender, sage, and tea tree. You can also use ethically sourced sage leaves to do a smudging ritual.

Clear your space of negative energy

Observe your breathing pattern

Eclipses create a shift of energy, making it important to reflect on your life. Take a moment to sit with yourself and be there for yourself at every level, without any outside stimuli. You can easily do this by creating a positive ambience in your safe space, it could be your bedroom or your lounging area. Start by sitting cross-legged on a rug or a carpet. Once you settle into a comfortable position, close your eyes to be in tune with your body, mind, and soul.

Be mindful of your breathing pattern

Next, you should observe your breathing pattern. Remember not to interfere with it but just to observe it. Once you start noticing how you inhale and exhale, let go of your thoughts and emotions. By doing this, you begin to realise the life force within yourself. You can sit for as long as you like, and once you feel that you are ready to go back to your daily routine, be thankful and know that you are now released from your suppressed emotions and thoughts.

Write down your intentions in a journal

Do you want to let go of something? Or do you want to start something new? Whatever your intentions are, you should write them in a journal. You can even note down your emotions and thoughts to help you gain clarity. By giving a voice to your thoughts and expressing them in your journal, you get your long-desired answers on how to move on to the next step of your self. Another reason why journalling helps is that it acts as a storehouse of your thought pattern, allowing you to reflect back whenever your heart desires.

Write down your thoughts, emotions, and desires in a journal

It also aids in visualising your goals. If you wish to create a certain kind of lifestyle for yourself, noting it down in your journal would help you gain momentum to do whatever is needed for you to achieve your dreams. More importantly, by converting your thoughts and emotions into words, it will be easier for you to be thankful and express gratitude for the simple things in life, such as family, friends, good food, and a healthy body.