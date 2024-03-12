Best grass walls: 10 picks to transform your space with stunning greenery and elevate indoor ambience

Imagine walls no longer cold and bare but transformed into vibrant, verdant landscapes. Grass walls burst with artificial greenery. They are revolutionising the way we decorate and connect with nature, both indoors and outdoors. Create a natural screen on your balcony, patio, or office, providing seclusion and tranquillity. Design unique living walls, incorporating various textures and colours for a personalised touch. Best grass walls: Top 10 picks to transform your indoor vibe.

Skip the watering, weeding, and pruning! Enjoy long-lasting beauty without the hassle. Defy seasonal limitations and bask in the eternal charm of lush foliage. Use grass walls from modern living rooms to bustling restaurants. They add a touch of sophistication and environmental consciousness to any space.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Explore options like boxwood panels, small leaves tiles, and expandable fences to find your perfect match. Delve into the positive impact grass walls have on well-being, privacy, and sustainability.

1. kdgarden Artificial Boxwood Panels

B08BZH7RXJ

The kdgarden artificial boxwood panels are faux grass wall covering that come in 6 PCS of 20 x 20. No need for watering, trimming, or fertilising, makes them ideal for low-maintenance spaces. They are versatile and can be used on walls, fences, balconies, and more, both indoors and outdoors. The dark green boxwood panels can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space. They can be used to create privacy screens on fences or other outdoor areas. These grass wall panels are UV-protected, so they won't fade in the sun.

Specifications of kdgarden Artificial Boxwood Panels:

Brand: kdgarden

kdgarden Product Type: Boxwood

Boxwood Colour: Dark Green

Dark Green Material: High Density Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene Number of Items: 6

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install and maintain May not look as realistic as real plants UV protected Limited size

2. BeautifulWalls Artificial Wall Grass

B0979K5PYX

The BeautifulWalls artificial grass wall decor is a single grass mat in dark green. It is a single panel measuring 60cm x 40cm, covering 0.24 square metres. The material used is polyethylene or similar plastic. It is designed for vertical walls, suitable as outdoor or indoor grass walls. It has a thickness of 3cm, offering some dimension from the wall.

Specifications of BeautifulWalls Artificial Wall Grass:

Brand: BeautifulWalls

BeautifulWalls Plant or Animal Product Type: boxwood

boxwood Colour: Dark Green

Dark Green Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 3D x 60W x 40H Centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install Limited size Low maintenance Material quality

3. BASRAH NIWAR Festive Creations Artificial Grass

B08L6YWR24

BASBAH NIWAR Festive Creations are green-coloured artificial vertical grass walls tiles. Each tile measures 40 x 60 cm, covering an area of 0.24 square metres. It is a set of 10 so will cover 2.4 square metres. The material used polyethylene or similar plastic. It is designed for vertical walls, suitable as indoor or outdoor grass walls. It features a small leaf design for a realistic look.

Specifications of BASRAH NIWAR Festive Creations Artificial Grass:

Brand: BASRAH NIWAR

BASRAH NIWAR Plant or Animal Product Type: Boxwood, Grass

Boxwood, Grass Colour: Green

Green Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 60D x 40W x 2H Centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install Limited size Low maintenance Material quality

Also Read: Best plant stands: Elevate the appearance of your garden with the top 10 picks

4. TOPDEEP 12 Pieces 24x16 Artificial Boxwood Panel

B0BN7DWG38

The TOPDEEP artificial boxwood panel grass walls is a popular choice for those looking to add a touch of greenery to their home or business. It is made from high-quality, UV-resistant polyethylene material, so it won't fade or crack in the sun. Each panel measures 24 inches by 16 inches, and they can be easily connected to create a larger hedge or wall. It is easy to install and maintain, with no watering or trimming required. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

Specifications of TOPDEEP 12 Pieces 24x16 Artificial Boxwood Panel:

Material: Polyethylene

Polyethylene Colour: Dark Green

Dark Green Brand: Topdeep

Topdeep Style: Country

Country Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable The size of the panels may not be large enough for some projects Easy-to-maintain The panels are not fire-resistant

5. Golden Cart Artificial Wall Grass

B099W8KH8H

The Golden Cart artificial grass walls for home decoration might suit your needs. It has a large coverage with 12 pieces, each measuring 60cm x 40cm, you can cover a decent area of 2.88 square metres. It has thicker panels at 8cm thick offering more dimension and a potentially more realistic look compared to thinner options. It is available in various colour options of green, red, and purple offering a variety to customise your vertical garden and add a pop of colour.

Specifications of Golden Cart Artificial Wall Grass:

Brand: Golden Cart

Golden Cart Plant or Animal Product Type: Boxwood

Boxwood Colour: Green Red Purple

Green Red Purple Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of Items: 12

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large coverage Installation Thicker panels

6. Shree Home Decor Expandable Grass Fence

B098DYCPYK

The Shree Home Decor expandable faux grass walls fence is an interesting option for adding some greenery and privacy to your home. This fence can be expanded up to 4 feet by 4 feet, making it adaptable to different-sized spaces. The artificial grass can provide privacy for your balcony or other outdoor areas and also be decorative grass walls. Unlike real plants, this artificial grass does not require watering, trimming, or other maintenance. The fence is lightweight and easy to install, making it a DIY-friendly project. The grass is UV resistant, so it can withstand the elements without fading.

Specifications of Shree Home Decor Expandable Grass Fence:

Brand: Generic

Generic Colour: Green

Green Material: Fiber Mesh

Fiber Mesh Specific Uses For Product: Home Decor

Home Decor Number of Items: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install Limited size UV resistant Durability

7. Genson VRB Dec Artificial Grass

B09LYNBTBQ

The Genson VRB Dec artificial vertical grass walls tiles with small leaves can create a green wall in your home or outdoors. Small leaves design offers a more natural and realistic look compared to larger leaf designs. The pack of 8 tiles covers a decent area of 1.92 square metres with 8 tiles of 0.24 sq m. It is suitable for small and medium-sized projects. These artificial grass tiles are designed for DIY installation. They need no watering, trimming, or fertilising. They provide a green aesthetic regardless of the season.

Specifications of Genson VRB Dec Artificial Grass:

Brand: Genson

Genson Material: Plastic

Plastic Size: Medium

Medium Finish Type: Unpolished

Unpolished Pattern: Floral

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy installation Limited size Potentially affordable

8. TIED RIBBONS Artificial Vertical Grass Panels

B07NRYWBQV

The TIED RIBBONS set of 2 artificial vertical grass walls panels is interesting and versatile for a touch of greenery to your home or business. They need no watering, trimming, or fertilising, making them ideal for low-maintenance spaces. It can be used on walls, floors, balconies, terraces, and more, both indoors and outdoors. The green grass panels can add a touch of nature and life to any space. It can be used to create privacy screens on balconies or other outdoor areas.

Specifications of TIED RIBBONS Artificial Vertical Grass Panels:

Brand: TIED RIBBONS

TIED RIBBONS Plant or Animal Product Type: Hydrangea

Hydrangea Colour: Green

Green Material: Silk

Silk Package Information: Vase

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install and maintain May not look as realistic as real plants Relatively affordable Limited size

9. VIMIFORYOU Artificial Plants Wall

B08JVN76X2

The VIMIFORYOU Artificial Plants grass walls appear to be a popular choice for those looking to add a touch of greenery to their ceilings or walls. It is made from high-quality, UV-resistant polyethylene material, so it won't fade or crack in the sun. Each panel measures 40cm x 60cm and can be easily connected to create a larger hedge or wall. It is easy to install and maintain, with no watering or trimming required. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

Specifications of VIMIFORYOU Artificial Plants Wall:

Brand: VIMIFORYOU

VIMIFORYOU Plant or Animal Product Type: Ivy

Ivy Colour: Green

Green Material: Plastic

Plastic Number of Items: 12

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install and maintain May not look as realistic as real plants UV-resistant Limited size

10. BASRAH NIWAR Wall Sajawat Artificial Vertical Grass

B09SD4HWRX

The BASRAH NIWAR Wall Sajawat artificial vertical grass walls panels can add greenery to your balcony or other outdoor areas. This artificial grass panel has easy DIY installation, typically using a snap-and-lock system or adhesive backing. It needs no watering, mowing, or trimming, making it ideal for low-maintenance spaces. It provides a green aesthetic regardless of the season. It can be used on vertical surfaces, maximising usable space on balconies.

Specifications of BASRAH NIWAR Wall Sajawat Artificial Vertical Grass:

Brand: BASRAH NIWAR

BASRAH NIWAR Plant or Animal Product Type: Grass

Grass Colour: Green

Green Material: Plastic

Plastic Package Information: Planter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to install Limited size Low maintenance

Also Read: Best terrace garden products: Top 10 options to revamp and transform your outdoor space without spending much

Best 3 features for you

Product Size Pieces Additional features kdgarden Artificial Boxwood Panels 20x20 6 pieces Versatile BeautifulWalls Artificial Wall Grass 60cm x 40cm 1 piece 3cm thickness BASRAH NIWAR Festive Creations Artificial Grass 40 x 60 cm Set of 10 Plastic material TOPDEEP 12 Pieces 24'x 16' Artificial Boxwood Panel 24'x 16' 12 Pieces UV-resistant polyethylene material Golden Cart Artificial Wall Grass 60cm x 40cm 12 pieces 8cm thick Shree Home Decor Expandable Grass Fence 4 x 4 Feet 1 piece Fiber Mesh Material Genson VRB Dec Artificial Grass 60L x 40W Pack of 8 tiles 0.24 sq m/tile TIED RIBBONS Artificial Vertical Grass Panels 61 cm X 43 cm Each Set of two Silk material VIMIFORYOU Artificial Plants Wall 40cm x 60cm 12 Plastic material BASRAH NIWAR Wall Sajawat Artificial Vertical Grass 6D x 40W x 60H Centimeters One piece Plastic material

Best overall product

The kdgarden 6PCS 20x20 artificial boxwood grass walls panels could be a great choice for adding a touch of greenery to your home or business. No need for watering, trimming, or fertilising, makes them ideal for low-maintenance spaces. They are versatile and can be used on walls, fences, balconies, and more, both indoors and outdoors. The dark green boxwood panels can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space. They can be used to create privacy screens on fences or other outdoor areas. The panels are UV-protected, so they won't fade in the sun.

Best value for money

The TOPDEEP artificial boxwood grass walls panel is a popular choice for those looking to add a touch of greenery to their home or business. It is made from high-quality, UV-resistant polyethylene material, so it won't fade or crack in the sun. Each panel measures 24 inches by 16 inches, and they can be easily connected to create a larger hedge or wall. It is easy to install and maintain, with no watering or trimming required. It can be used indoors or outdoors.

How to buy the best grass wall

Choosing the best grass wall for your needs requires considering several factors. Popular material options include polyethylene, nylon, and polypropylene. Consider durability, UV resistance, fire retardancy, and ease of maintenance for specific needs. Higher density translates to a more realistic look but might be more expensive. Choose based on your budget and desired aesthetic.

Smaller blades create a finer look, while larger blades provide a bolder effect. Opt for textures that mimic natural grass if realism is important. Measure the area you want to cover. Ensure you have enough panels or tiles. Single panels might not be suitable for large areas. Consider your DIY skills. Opt for snap-and-lock systems or adhesive backing for easier installation.

Drainage is crucial for outdoor installations to prevent water build-up and damage. Look for panels with built-in drainage features. Some materials are fire-resistant for added safety, which is especially important for indoor use. Artificial grass walls vary in price based on size, quality, and features. Determine your budget and prioritise accordingly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.