Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Rishi Sunak's kidnapping, Bengaluru traffic, Ashish Nehra’: Harsh Goenka on how to get Kohinoor back

‘Rishi Sunak's kidnapping, Bengaluru traffic, Ashish Nehra’: Harsh Goenka on how to get Kohinoor back

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Billionaire Harsh Vardhan Goenka took to Twitter to share an idea involving cricketer Ashish Nehra to pitch how India can get back Kohinoor diamond, given to Queen Victoria in 1849.

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, departs 10 Downing Street for his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQ) in London, UK, on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Britain’s recent political developments seem to have interested people here too much. From royal rifts to the queen’s death, Truss’ chaos, trade deal and now the news of India-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister have everyone occupied with the 'turn of tables.'

With these incidents, the topic of the Kohinoor diamond has also trended frequently as demands to bring back India’s once prized possession intensify. Billionaire Harsh Vardhan Goenka has now weighed in and has forwarded a ‘well-crafted’ idea of his friend to get back the diamond.

Also Read | Number Theory: Understanding why Rishi Sunak’s job is unenviable

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the RPG group chairman said, “My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor - Invite #RishiSunak to India - Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws - Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM instead. No one will realise it. - Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.”

Goenka’s mention of cricketer Ashish Nehra comes after netizens declared him and Sunak as twin brothers given their ‘uncanny resemblance’. A flood of memes surfaced on the internet as Sunak braced to take charge as PM after many people started congratulating Nehra instead for the ‘historic’ win. Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys co- founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy.

The Internet has paused to give serious thought to Goenka’s plan which now is a hit with people with over 43,000 likes and counting. However, some people were also quick to dismiss the plan as “too bollywood-y” while others pointed out the “major” flaw in the plan that Nehra is taller than Sunak and will be instantly caught by the British government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail

Topics
rishi sunak ashish nehra harsh vardhan united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP