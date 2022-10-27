‘Rishi Sunak's kidnapping, Bengaluru traffic, Ashish Nehra’: Harsh Goenka on how to get Kohinoor back

Britain’s recent political developments seem to have interested people here too much. From royal rifts to the queen’s death, Truss’ chaos, trade deal and now the news of India-origin Rishi Sunak becoming the UK Prime Minister have everyone occupied with the 'turn of tables.'

With these incidents, the topic of the Kohinoor diamond has also trended frequently as demands to bring back India’s once prized possession intensify. Billionaire Harsh Vardhan Goenka has now weighed in and has forwarded a ‘well-crafted’ idea of his friend to get back the diamond.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the RPG group chairman said, “My friend’s idea to get back #Kohinoor - Invite #RishiSunak to India - Kidnap him when he is stuck in Bangalore traffic to visit his in-laws - Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM instead. No one will realise it. - Nehra will be told to pass the bill to return Kohinoor.”

Goenka’s mention of cricketer Ashish Nehra comes after netizens declared him and Sunak as twin brothers given their ‘uncanny resemblance’. A flood of memes surfaced on the internet as Sunak braced to take charge as PM after many people started congratulating Nehra instead for the ‘historic’ win. Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys co- founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy.

The Internet has paused to give serious thought to Goenka’s plan which now is a hit with people with over 43,000 likes and counting. However, some people were also quick to dismiss the plan as “too bollywood-y” while others pointed out the “major” flaw in the plan that Nehra is taller than Sunak and will be instantly caught by the British government.

