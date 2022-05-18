Rivals Congress and MNF join hands to control Mizoram’s MADC, keep BJP out

GUWAHATI: Staunch rivals, Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress have joined hands to assume power in Mizoram’s 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) to keep out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that emerged as the single largest party in elections held earlier this month.

“We have joined hands with the Congress members and the decision was approved by the MNF leadership. As part of the deal, Congress will get the post of chief executive member (CEM) while MNF will get the deputy CEM position,” MNF vice president Vanlalzawma said.

Vanlalzawma said the council chairman will be elected on Wednesday.

Siaha district in south Mizoram voted in the MADC elections on May 5. According to the results, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 12 seats, one short of the majority mark of 13.

The MNF, which is in power in Mizoram, won 9 seats and Congress won 4.

Distancing itself from the decision taken by its party members, Congress’s Mizoram unit said that the state leadership gave clear instructions to the elected council members not to ally with the MNF or the BJP.

“There was a clear directive from the Congress state unit to the elected members not to support either BJP or MNF, but they still went ahead and sided with MNF. We will issue a notice to the members seeking an explanation for their action and will decide on disciplinary action later,” said Mizoram Congress unit president Lalsawta.

The BJP described the coalition as an insult to the election verdict. Though MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and also a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, the two parties don’t have a power-sharing pact in Mizoram.

“The people’s mandate given to BJP has not been respected. It is an insult to the Mara people. As per the state election commission notification, we staked claim on May 12 to form government in MADC, but we are yet to get any response from Raj Bhawan,” said Mizoram BJP chief Vanlalhmuaka.

“Our party workers and the elected members in MADC are very upset. We had openly stated that we are willing to partner with MNF for the betterment of the Mara people. But despite being part of NEDA, MNF chose to join hands with Congress. The alliance between them will be unstable,” he added.

