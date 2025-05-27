RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s wife gives birth to their second child

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s wife, Rajshree, has given birth to a baby boy, their second child, her husband announced on Tuesday. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in March 2023. (PTI)

“Good morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed, and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!’ said Yadav on X and shared pictures of the newborn. Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, married Rajshree in December 2021. They had a baby girl in March 2023.

Yadav is in Kolkata with his wife and the newborn. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti left for Kolkata on Monday.

The family has been in the news as RJD chief on Sunday expelled his elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, a day after he posted pictures with a woman and claimed he was in a relationship with her for 12 years, even as his divorce case is pending in a court. Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai in 2018.

On Monday, Rai lashed out at the RJD chief and his family, asking why they allowed their marriage if they knew about Tej Pratap Yadav’s relationship with another woman. “They ruined my life. Tej Pratap’s expulsion from the RJD is all a drama. They [the RJD chief and family] have done it to avoid further embarrassment for the party ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.”